Childish Gambino The New World Tour 2024- 25: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

In an Instagram post on May 13, 2024, Childish Gambino announced a new tour for 2024 and 2025. The upcoming tour, titled The New World Tour, is scheduled to be held from August 11, 2024, to February 11, 2025, in venues across Australia, New Zealand, Europe and North America.

The tour announcement follows on the heels of Childish Gambino's new and reimagined fourth studio album, Atavista. The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, Milan, Glasgow, Perth, and Auckland.

Artist Presale for the Childish Gambino tour will be available from May 14, 2024, at 10 am local time for UK & Ireland. On May 15, at 10 am local time, the presale will open in North America and Europe, and on May 16, at the same time, fans in Australia and New Zealand can access the presale.

The presale can be accessed by registering directly on the tour's official website or via the link in the Instagram announcement by Childish Gambino.

General tickets for the Childish Gambino tour will be available from May 17, 2024, at 10 am local time for all tour legs. As of the writing of this article, ticket prices for general admission have not been announced.

Childish Gambino The New World Tour dates and venues

Childish Gambino is bringing along a couple of guests on his upcoming tour. These guests are Willow and Amaarae, who are on the tour's first and second half, respectively.

The full list of dates and venues for Childish Gambino's The New World Tour 2024- 25 is given below:

August 11, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

August 12, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

August 14, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

August 15, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

August 17, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

August 18, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

August 20, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

August 21, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

August 23, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

August 24, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

August 26, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

August 27, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

August 29, 2024 – Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

August 30, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

September 1, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

September 2, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

September 4, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

September 5, 2024 – Sunrise, Florida at Amerant Bank Arena

September 7, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center *

September 8, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

September 10, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

September 11, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

September 13, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

September 14, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

September 16, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

September 18, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

September 19, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

September 21, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

September 23, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

September 24, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

September 25, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

September 27, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

September 29, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

October 2, 2024 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

October 3, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

October 31, 2024 – Lyon, France at LDLC Arena

November 2, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Unipol Forum

November 4, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

November 6, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena

November 8, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Oslo Spektrum

November 10, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

November 12, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at O2 arena

November 13, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena

November 19, 2024 – Paris, France at Accor Arena at

November 21, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle

November 23, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at ING Arena

November 24, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

November 26, 2024 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

November 28, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

November 30, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

December 1, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

December 3, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

December 5, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

January 28, 2025 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena

February 1, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 4, 2025 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

February 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

February 11, 2025 – Perth, Australia at RAC Arena

Childish Gambino released his new album, Atavista, via RCA Records on May 12, 2024. The album's chart figures are not available at the time of this article's writing. The album features guest appearances from Young Nudy and Summer Walker.