Childish Gambino The New World Tour 2024- 25: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

In an Instagram post on May 13, 2024, Childish Gambino announced a new tour for 2024 and 2025. The upcoming tour, titled The New World Tour, is scheduled to be held from August 11, 2024, to February 11, 2025, in venues across Australia, New Zealand, Europe and North America.
The tour announcement follows on the heels of Childish Gambino's new and reimagined fourth studio album, Atavista. The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, Milan, Glasgow, Perth, and Auckland.
Artist Presale for the Childish Gambino tour will be available from May 14, 2024, at 10 am local time for UK & Ireland. On May 15, at 10 am local time, the presale will open in North America and Europe, and on May 16, at the same time, fans in Australia and New Zealand can access the presale.
The presale can be accessed by registering directly on the tour's official website or via the link in the Instagram announcement by Childish Gambino.
General tickets for the Childish Gambino tour will be available from May 17, 2024, at 10 am local time for all tour legs. As of the writing of this article, ticket prices for general admission have not been announced.
Childish Gambino The New World Tour dates and venues
Childish Gambino is bringing along a couple of guests on his upcoming tour. These guests are Willow and Amaarae, who are on the tour's first and second half, respectively.
The full list of dates and venues for Childish Gambino's The New World Tour 2024- 25 is given below:
- August 11, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center
- August 12, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center
- August 14, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum
- August 15, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center
- August 17, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- August 18, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- August 20, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
- August 21, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- August 23, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- August 24, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena
- August 26, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
- August 27, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
- August 29, 2024 – Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena
- August 30, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena
- September 1, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- September 2, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- September 4, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
- September 5, 2024 – Sunrise, Florida at Amerant Bank Arena
- September 7, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center *
- September 8, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- September 10, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- September 11, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- September 13, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- September 14, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
- September 16, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- September 18, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena
- September 19, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena
- September 21, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center
- September 23, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
- September 24, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- September 25, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- September 27, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome
- September 29, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place
- October 2, 2024 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center
- October 3, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- October 31, 2024 – Lyon, France at LDLC Arena
- November 2, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Unipol Forum
- November 4, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena
- November 6, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena
- November 8, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Oslo Spektrum
- November 10, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena
- November 12, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at O2 arena
- November 13, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena
- November 19, 2024 – Paris, France at Accor Arena at
- November 21, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle
- November 23, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at ING Arena
- November 24, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome
- November 26, 2024 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena
- November 28, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro
- November 30, 2024 – London, UK at The O2
- December 1, 2024 – London, UK at The O2
- December 3, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena
- December 5, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena
- January 28, 2025 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena
- February 1, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- February 4, 2025 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena
- February 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
- February 11, 2025 – Perth, Australia at RAC Arena
Childish Gambino released his new album, Atavista, via RCA Records on May 12, 2024. The album's chart figures are not available at the time of this article's writing. The album features guest appearances from Young Nudy and Summer Walker.