Cocoa Tea health issues explored as Reggae icon passes away at 65 

Jamaican singer-songwriter Cocoa Tea, whose real name was Calvin Scott, passed away on March 11, 2025, due to cardiac arrest, as reported by his wife, Malvia Scott. The Reggae icon's wife told the Jamaica Gleaner that she got a call in the morning informing her about Scott's transfer to the hospital because he was puking.

Ad

The Reggae icon passed away at 4:46 am at a hospital located in Broward, Ft Lauderdale, Florida. Informing the publication of the singer's health issues, Malvia Scott mentioned:

"He was initially diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019, but for the last six months he was also struggling with pneumonia."

Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that can affect the body's ability to function properly, and attacks the immune system.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Malvia Scott said that despite his lymphoma diagnosis six years ago, Cocoa Tea decided to look at the health issue positively. Dubbing her husband's spirit as "very brave", Malvia recalled:

"He was positive throughout it all. About three weeks ago when he was admitted in the hospital he asked if I was worried and I said 'I am always worried'. He told me not to worry because everything was going to be all right. He was always very hopeful."

Ad

Some of Cocoa Tea's popular songs include Young Lover, Sweet Sweet Cocoa Tea, I Lost My Sonia and Israel King. Additionally, his 1990 song Riker's Island was remixed with Nardo Ranks and became Me No Like Rikers Island.

"He was a strong-willed person"— Cocoa Tea's daughter remembers the late Reggae icon

The late Cocoa Tea was born in Rocky Point, Clarendon in 1959 and released his first song, called Searching In The Hill, in 1974 when he was a teenager. He made a prominent name for himself in the reggae genre the same year as his first song and became popular globally in the '90s.

Ad

In addition to some of his famous tracks, Calvin Scott was known for his 2008 track Barack Obama, which he created to support the former president.

Cocoa Tea's eldest daughter, Rashaine Scott, talked to Loop News on March 11, 2025, and recalled the nature of her father, stating that he used to read the Ten Commandments to his children from the Bible, and encouraged them to get an education, be independent, and better their lives.

Ad

Expressing discontent over not being able to see her father before he passed away, Rashaine Scott said:

"He was a fighter, and he fought till the end. He was a strong-willed person, always thinking of the best and he was also private."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness took to X to pay tribute to Cocoa Tea and extended his condolences to the singer's friends, family, and supporters. The Jamaican prime minister credited Calvin Scott for his "smooth vocals and compelling lyrics" delivering classics like Rocking Dolly, adding that the late singer's tracks have become "anthems in our cultural landscape".

Describing the singer's personality, Prime Minister Andrew Holness stated that Calvin Scott was a "beacon of kindness and generosity" since he constantly made efforts to uplift the less privileged.

Ad

"Cocoa Tea’s influence extended beyond our shores, touching hearts worldwide and solidifying Jamaica’s place on the global musical stage. As we mourn his passing, let us celebrate the rich legacy he leaves behind, a legacy of melody, compassion, and cultural pride," the Jamaican Prime Minister added.

In addition to his songs, Calvin Scott is known for establishing the annual New Year's Eve event called Dancehall Jam Jam from 2003 to 2009. Additionally, he started a record label called Roaring Lion in 2000.

The late Reggae icon is survived by his wife, Malvia Scott, and eight children.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback