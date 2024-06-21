Corona Capital Festival 2024: Lineup, presale, dates, location, & all you need to know

The Corona Capital Festival 2024 is set to be held from November 15, 2024, to November 17, 2024, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. The festival this year will return to its original venue instead of the two separate editions held in 2023.

The festival was announced by the organizers along with its lineup on June 20, 2024, through a post on their official Instagram page.

The presale for the festival starts on June 25, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. local time via the official website of the festival. First-phase GA tickets are priced at $4490, Comfort Pass at $6635, and Citibanamex Plus Subscription at $8780. Travel packages start at $39,155 to $145,310. Public tickets will be released on June 26, 2024, at the same time.

Corona Capital Festival 2024 lineup and headliners

The lineup for the Corona Capital Festival 2024 is given below:

November 15, 2024:

Green Day

Toto

Zedd

Air Yel

Alice Phoebe Lou

BadBadNotGood

Blonde Redhead

Blu Eyes

Brigitte Calls Me Baby

Cage The Elephant

City and Colour

Clairo

David Kushner

French 79

Honne

Isabel Larosa

James Vincent McMorrow

Lo Moon

The Beaches

The Mars Volta

The Vaccines

The Yussef Daves Experience

Tops

Twin Shadow

Two Another

Very Nice Person

Warpaint

Water From Your Eyes

November 16, 2024:

Shawn Mendes

Melanie Martinez

New Order

American Football

BBNO$

Black Pumas

Boy Harsher

Busted

Charlotte Day Wilson

Crystal Fighters

Del Water Gap

Ekkstacy

Explosions In The Sky

Feeble Little Horse

Jorja Smith

Luke Hemmings

Michelle

Mxmtoon

Nico Vega

Petey

Primal Scream

St.Vincent

The Aquadolls

The Blaze

Thee Sacred Souls

Tora

Travis

Tyla

Una Mia

November 17, 2024:

Paul McCartney

Queens of The Stone Age

Empire Of The Sun

Bar Italia

Beach Fossils

Beck

Bug Pug

Cavetown

Crumb

Dabebull

Eye Dress

Hermanos Guttierrez

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Iggy Pop

Kim Gordon

Leon Bridges

Mannequin Pussy

Maximo Park

Monobloc

Natalie Jane

Night Tapes

Nothing But Thieves

Porter Robinson

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sprints

The Magic Numbers

Victoria Canal

WISP

Zimmer90

The headliners for Corona Capital Festival 2024 are Green Day, Todd, and Zedd for the first day, Shawn Mendenes, Melanie Martinez, and New Order for the second day, and Paul McCartney, Queens Of The Stone Age, and Empire of the Sun for the third day of the festival.

Green Day's performance at the festival will come after their The Saviors Tour 2024, running from June 10, 2024, to September 28, 2024, across North America and Europe, with other festival shows in between.

Melanie Martinez will perform at the festival in between the last shows of her ongoing The Trilogy Tour, which is currently set to wrap days after Corona Capital on November 21, 2024.

Paul McCartney will be performing at the festival as part of his Mexico tour, which in turn is part of his yearly 'Got Back Tour,' with the 2024 tour beginning in October and ending at the festival.

The Corona Capital Festival 2024 is overall the 14th edition to be held in its original city of Mexico City, with its offshoot in Guadalajara having been held from 2018 to 2023.

The Corona Capital Festival has in the past seen performances by artists and bands like Tame Impala, Twenty One Pilots, Pixies, Interpol, and Lana Del Rey. It is organized by Grupo CIE, a Mexican entertainment company. The festival is the sole festival in the world to allow only foreign acts in English to perform, having banned all local acts in 2013.