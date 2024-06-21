Corona Capital Festival 2024: Lineup, presale, dates, location, & all you need to know

The Corona Capital Festival 2024 is set to be held from November 15, 2024, to November 17, 2024, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. The festival this year will return to its original venue instead of the two separate editions held in 2023.
The festival was announced by the organizers along with its lineup on June 20, 2024, through a post on their official Instagram page.
The presale for the festival starts on June 25, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. local time via the official website of the festival. First-phase GA tickets are priced at $4490, Comfort Pass at $6635, and Citibanamex Plus Subscription at $8780. Travel packages start at $39,155 to $145,310. Public tickets will be released on June 26, 2024, at the same time.
Corona Capital Festival 2024 lineup and headliners
The lineup for the Corona Capital Festival 2024 is given below:
November 15, 2024:
- Green Day
- Toto
- Zedd
- Air Yel
- Alice Phoebe Lou
- BadBadNotGood
- Blonde Redhead
- Blu Eyes
- Brigitte Calls Me Baby
- Cage The Elephant
- City and Colour
- Clairo
- David Kushner
- French 79
- Honne
- Isabel Larosa
- James Vincent McMorrow
- Lo Moon
- The Beaches
- The Mars Volta
- The Vaccines
- The Yussef Daves Experience
- Tops
- Twin Shadow
- Two Another
- Very Nice Person
- Warpaint
- Water From Your Eyes
November 16, 2024:
- Shawn Mendes
- Melanie Martinez
- New Order
- American Football
- BBNO$
- Black Pumas
- Boy Harsher
- Busted
- Charlotte Day Wilson
- Crystal Fighters
- Del Water Gap
- Ekkstacy
- Explosions In The Sky
- Feeble Little Horse
- Jorja Smith
- Luke Hemmings
- Michelle
- Mxmtoon
- Nico Vega
- Petey
- Primal Scream
- St.Vincent
- The Aquadolls
- The Blaze
- Thee Sacred Souls
- Tora
- Travis
- Tyla
- Una Mia
November 17, 2024:
- Paul McCartney
- Queens of The Stone Age
- Empire Of The Sun
- Bar Italia
- Beach Fossils
- Beck
- Bug Pug
- Cavetown
- Crumb
- Dabebull
- Eye Dress
- Hermanos Guttierrez
- Hurray For The Riff Raff
- Iggy Pop
- Kim Gordon
- Leon Bridges
- Mannequin Pussy
- Maximo Park
- Monobloc
- Natalie Jane
- Night Tapes
- Nothing But Thieves
- Porter Robinson
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- Sprints
- The Magic Numbers
- Victoria Canal
- WISP
- Zimmer90
The headliners for Corona Capital Festival 2024 are Green Day, Todd, and Zedd for the first day, Shawn Mendenes, Melanie Martinez, and New Order for the second day, and Paul McCartney, Queens Of The Stone Age, and Empire of the Sun for the third day of the festival.
Green Day's performance at the festival will come after their The Saviors Tour 2024, running from June 10, 2024, to September 28, 2024, across North America and Europe, with other festival shows in between.
Melanie Martinez will perform at the festival in between the last shows of her ongoing The Trilogy Tour, which is currently set to wrap days after Corona Capital on November 21, 2024.
Paul McCartney will be performing at the festival as part of his Mexico tour, which in turn is part of his yearly 'Got Back Tour,' with the 2024 tour beginning in October and ending at the festival.
The Corona Capital Festival 2024 is overall the 14th edition to be held in its original city of Mexico City, with its offshoot in Guadalajara having been held from 2018 to 2023.
The Corona Capital Festival has in the past seen performances by artists and bands like Tame Impala, Twenty One Pilots, Pixies, Interpol, and Lana Del Rey. It is organized by Grupo CIE, a Mexican entertainment company. The festival is the sole festival in the world to allow only foreign acts in English to perform, having banned all local acts in 2013.