“Crazy time in history”— Internet goes wild as Zach Bryan brings Hawk Tuah Girl on stage in Nashville

Oklahoma Smokeshow hitmaker Zach Bryan brought out the iconic 'Hawk Tuah' girl during his Nashville show and the internet went crazy. During his performance at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, June 29, Zach Bryan was accompanied on stage by Hailey Welch, more popularly known as the internet's 'Hawk Tuah Girl.'

The country star performed his 2020 hit Revival as Welch stood alongside him and sang along to the track. Welch sported a white tank top and a ripped denim skirt paired with a cowboy hat. She even gave the crowd a 'Hawk Tuah' for which she received loud applause. At one point in the performance, Bryan stepped back and Welch alone took over. She sang:

"Baptize me in a bottle of Beam and put Johnny on the vinyl,"

Social media users hilariously expressed their disbelief at seeing this. Some social media users remarked about the "crazy timeline" they were living in. Some others talked about the crazy life 'Hawk Tuah Girl' was living and her remarkable rise to fame. For some, Hailey Welch's rise saved the entire month of June.

A few fans even supported Hawk Tuag Girl's rise to fame as they congratulated her for being genuine in a time when fake personalities dominated the internet. Here are a few reactions to Hailey Welch at Zach Bryan's concert:

One X user reacted to the video, saying:

"Crazy time in history I tell ya."

Many others also took to X to express their sentiments at seeing the viral sensation performing alongside Zach Bryan.

"What a world we are living in 😂😂," said one X user.

"Hawk Tuah girl is having the best month of her life. She'll have stories to tell her grandkids," added a second user.

"The reason we love this girl is not because of what she said it’s because she was being herself and natural and fun. In a world full of pretense and clicks and filters she was 💯 herself and I love her for that. Cheers @zachlanebryan," said an X user.

"This girl single handedly saved the month of June," said a third user.

People even thanked Zach Bryan for bringing out the internet personality to his stage.

"From a drunk night out with the girl to internet famous. What a come up!" added another X user.

"Living her best life - good for her," said another user.

"Zach Bryan is a legend for this," praised one X user.

"Zach be getting the craziest onstage cameos," added another user.

Hawk Tuah Girl's sensational rise to fame from a random interview to a Zach Bryan concert

Hailey Welch has enjoyed an unpredictable and stellar rise to fame. It all began when the internet show Tim & Dee TV visited Nashville to interview random women on the street. By pure chance, Welch and her friend who was simply having a night out were stopped for the interview. Welch was asked what she wanted to say to the last person she slept with. She joked:

"I love you pookie! Forever!"

Later in the interview, Welch's friend was asked the question:

"What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?"

Her friend told Welch to answer this particular question and the rest is history. Welch replied with a tremendous level of enthusiasm:

"Oh, you have got to give it that 'Hawk Tuah' and spit on that thang, you get me?"

When asked to elaborate, she once again spat out "Hawk Tuah!" This clip was posted on social media on June 11. The woman instantly went viral, being the topic of discussion everywhere and everybody wanted to know who she was. She was even discussed by Joe Rogan on his podcast.

Netizens finally identified the girl as 23-year-old Nashville native Hailey Welch. Now there are multiple pages on Instagram dedicated to Welch with over 100,000 followers. However, it is unclear if any of those are actually her account.