"You may be Spiderman now, if it bit you" — Fans react to a spider crawling on Zach Bryan as he performs in Ohio

Heading South singer Zach Bryan recently had a surprise visitor mid-performance during his 'Quittin Time' tour show in Ohio on June 22, 2024. As the singer performed his song Something in the Orange, a spider crawled up his shoulder and across his shirt, a moment that was recorded by fans.

Bryan started moving quickly to get the spider off him once he noticed it. Swatting the spider away mid-set, the singer laughed, returned to the mic stand, and announced:

“There was a spider on me. I’m really sorry, you guys."

The Dawns singer shared a video of the incident on X, and his fans were quick to express their opinion on the same. Joking about how Zach Bryan could become Spiderman, one of the fans tweeted:

Trending

"...so you may be Spiderman now, if it bit you..LOL."

Expand Tweet

"Sitting at the concert my wife started laughing and said “he said he wanted her between his collar and jaw and then when it tried to go there he freaked out,” another X user mentioned.

"Nah that thing is huge, I would have screamed in the mic and scared everyone if it was me 😭," a fan tweeted.

One of the fans also complimented Bryan's quick swat by sharing a video of the incident:

Expand Tweet

"I woulda freaked out 😂," an X user tweeted.

"The entire set was awesome. We had you while you took care of the spider 🕷️!" a fan mentioned.

"Is your ghost writing this? Cuz I surely would’ve perished," a fan commented.

"I was scared to make a big deal of it" — Zach Bryan comments on a spider crawling on him mid-performance

Zach Bryan took to X to share a video of a spider crawling on him mid-performance at his concert in Ohio. Circling the huge spider for reference, the singer mentioned in his tweet:

"Guys a whole ass spider climbed on me during my set last night and I stopped mid set to swat it off of me and I was scared to make a big deal of it because NOBODY saw it but here it is in all her glory it was massive."

Expand Tweet

Zach Bryan also announced that his new album, The Great American Bar Scene, is set to release on July 4, 2024. In an Instagram post, the I Remember Everything singer revealed that to "give everyone an early glimpse" of the album, he has selected 23 bars across the country to play select cuts from the album starting June 24, 2024.

Bryan also mentioned:

"As much as I’d kill to play all these timeless bars, it won’t be possible. I will be visiting a few off the list to have a drink with ya’ll."

Moreover, a double vinyl version of the singer's upcoming album is also set to release on October 10, 2024.

Currently, Zach Bryan is on his 'Quittin Time' tour, which comprises multiple openers like Turnpike Troubadours, The War & Treaty, Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow, and the 400 Unt.

Bryan will be performing across Houston, San Antonio, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, amongst other cities, in the coming months. The 'Quittin Time' tour will come to an end with the singer performing in Brooklyn on December 19, 2024.