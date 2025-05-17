David Geffen net worth: Entertainment mogul's fortune explored in wake of divorce from 32-year old partner

David Geffen and his husband, David Armstrong, are getting divorced. The news was first reported by TMZ on May 16, 2025, stating that the duo had been together for less than two years.
As per the legal documents, Geffen mentioned irreconcilable differences as the reason leading to the separation. Moreover, 32-year-old Armstrong will receive spousal support for around a year under California law, and the amount of the same is yet to be made official. TMZ stated that Geffen will also cover the legal costs.
However, the remaining details of the divorce have not been disclosed yet. Apart from that, Geffen and Armstrong’s representatives have not shared any response so far.
David Geffen is a popular face known for his work as a film producer and record executive. He has had the opportunity to collaborate with music personalities, including Kylie Minogue, following the formation of the record label, Geffen Records. Moreover, Celebrity Net Worth states that he boasts a fortune of almost $14 billion.
According to the New York Post, Armstrong has danced in gay clubs and arrived in Florida around ten years ago. He then came to New York City and aimed to establish himself in modelling. A source for the outlet also claimed that Geffen and Armstrong’s first meeting happened after the latter trained David.
The pair’s wedding ceremony reportedly had four people in attendance, as stated by the New York Post. Back in April 2023, the pair was also seen together at a heliport in New York City, and a gold band was spotted on David Geffen’s ring finger at the same time.
David Geffen’s net worth: Properties, yachts, and other details
Also known as David Lawrence Geffen, he has served as a producer of many films and TV shows. He has also been a record producer with Geffen Records, releasing the albums of many famous artists. All of these have also been his source of income at the same time.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, David Geffen owns luxurious properties, with two apartments located in New York City. He bought an estate for $47.5 million in Beverly Hills in 1990, and the price of the apartments is reported to be $54 million and $14.2 million, respectively.
In addition, the entrepreneur owns a house in East Hampton, worth $70 million. He even purchased a vacant lot in Beverly Hills around six years ago for $30 million and later sold it for $34 million.
Apart from these, he has a huge art collection, priced between $2 and $3 billion. He has even sold a few of them, including the 1955 de Kooning oil painting for which he received almost $300 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Furthermore, Geffen paid around $590 million for a yacht called Rising Sun.
David Geffen’s association with Geffen Records has also helped him earn a lot. While the record label was sold to MCA Music Entertainment, David had a stake of almost $700 million when Matsushita Electric acquired MCA for $6 billion.
David later joined director Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg to launch the production company Dreamworks SKG, releasing many successful films of different genres over the years, including Kung Fu Panda. In 2008, Geffen resigned from the company.
David additionally established Geffen Pictures in 1982, which was active for more than ten years. Although it was discontinued a long time ago, the company was revived last year with the release of Tim Burton’s film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
David Geffen has won many accolades for his work, including the President’s Merit Award for his involvement with the musical world in 2011. Although he is active on Instagram, he has set the account to private.