Everything to know about Drake's $88 million Beverly Hill mansion relisted amid Kendrick Lamar beef

Drake's $88 million mansion on Beverly Hills has been relisted for sale, as per TMZ. The property was first put on the market a year back, and the rapper recently relisted it. TMZ reported that he decided it before the shooting incident took place outside his Toronto mansion.

The property covers 20 acres of land with scenic views. The timing of the relisting has gained attention and given rise to speculations about the rapper leaving Los Angeles amid his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake purchased the Tuscan-style mansion back in 2022, from singer Robbie Williams who initially bought it in 2015 for $33 million.

Drake seemingly relisted his Tuscan-style estate for $88 million, just two years after buying it

Canadian rapper Drake has made headlines amid the rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. TMZ reported that the rapper has relisted his 10-bedroom house in Beverly Hills after he purchased it in 2022 for $75 million. The estate covers an area of 24,757 square feet and offers great scenic views of the entire city as well as the ocean.

The estate reportedly contains two houses, in which the main house consists of seven bedrooms. While the entire estate has 22 bathrooms, the main one has 13 of them. It also has two family rooms, formal living and dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen, and a library. Three additional ensuite bedrooms have been provided for the staff of the mansion.

There's also ample space for the residents to park their vehicles on the driveway. The luxurious estate also comes with a fancy 11-car garage. Apart from the main house, the Beverly Hills property also has a pool house.

The house's backyard is equipped with a swimming pool that is further decorated with light tiled flooring. Comfortable chairs and a seating area are available around the pool. The pool house is situated nearby and it comes with its own awning and patio. Upon entering, one is welcomed with a bright open foyer. The walls are white with a staircase on the left side.

It has further been reported that there is a fancy light fixture as soon as one enters the front doors. Several rooms of this luxurious mansion have wooden flooring and white walls. Most of them receive sufficient natural light through the windows.

The estate reportedly has almost every facility including a gym, wine cellar, and a game room. Drake's million-dollar residence on Beverly Hills also has a tennis and an orchard. TMZ reported that the Canadian rapper decided to relist the house even before one of his guards got injured in the shooting that happened outside his Toronto house recently.

TMZ has further stated that the listing of this luxurious mansion is being held by Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates and Marc Bretter of Maywood Property Group. The relisting happened amid the rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, and also after Drake purchased a ranch in Texas for $15 million.

In an interview with BBC Radio in 2020, Robbie Williams spoke about this residence and revealed that there were 27 bathrooms on the estate. Before Drake, Williams was living there with his wife Ayda Field, and four kids. He also jokingly said,

"One day I’m going to have a poo party where people come round and we just flush them all, like synchronise it and see what happens."

Drake's 100-million Toronto mansion was trespassed after the latest shooting

As of now, the Canadian rapper has not officially talked about relisting his Beverly Hills mansion. After the shooting outside his Toronto mansion on May 7, the rapper is reportedly lying low. It has also been reported that two intruders tried breaking into his 100 million house in Toronto, on separate occasions. The violence and alleged trespassing have been happening amid the Drake- Lamar recent feud.

According to TMZ, authorities arrested one intruder after he was trying to trespass on Thursday at around 3 pm local time. Drake's guards reportedly succeeded in subduing him, before law enforcement officials arrived to detain him. During a press conference on Tuesday, Inspector Paul Krawczyk spoke about any possible connection between the rap beef and the shooting. Krawczyk said,

"It is so early in the investigation that we don't have a motive at this time," he said.

As reported by Daily Mail, back in October 2023, Drake acquired The Inn at Dos Brisas in Chappell Hill, which is a 313-acre resort.

Built in 2002, the resort offers an organic farm, a tennis court, and a restaurant, among several other luxurious facilities. It was shut down in 2022, after facing immense losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also quite unclear if Drake is attempting to bring the property into operation.