Who is Elliott Wilson? Kendrick Lamar files copyright violation against hip-hop journalist’s edited version of Meet the Grahams

Kendrick Lamar filed a copyright violation against hip-hop journalist Elliott Wilson, after the latter posted an edited version of Meet The Grahams on May 8, Wednesday. As soon as Lamar filed the violation, the edited version was removed from all social media platforms. The concept of the edited version was further criticized by Punch, who is Lamar's former Top Dawg Entertainment mate.

Wilson, who had previously been the chief editor of XXL, is currently a famed journalist on Rap Radar. He has taken interviews of several celebrities, including Drake, Benny The Butcher, Kendrick Lamar, Nicky Minaj, and Killer Mike.

Amid the fuming feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, several diss tracks have been exchanged between the two rappers. Meet The Grahams was one such track dropped by Lamar on May 4, 2024, wherein he took personal digs at Canadian rapper, Drake. It was released as a response to Drake's Family Matters.

Lamar was not pleased at Elliott posting a censored version of his track. This could reportedly be because Lamar has lifted copyrights from his diss tracks in this feud, for content creators to review them.

Wilson is a known name in the community of hip-hop journalists. He also has a strong social media presence, primarily through X, formerly known as Twitter. In an interview with Bevel, Wilson said,

"I always felt like I wanted to be successful but I don’t want to be in the forefront. I wanted to be behind the scenes."

Wilson, who was born in Queens, attended the attended William Cullen Bryant High School. Back in 1992, Wilson received his associate degree in Liberal Arts. In the beginning of his career, Wilson worked as a music editor for Beat Down. He continued working there for about a year and half, and then shifted to Ego Trip. The journalist had been writing about rap and the hip-hop genre since 1992.

He has written for several publications including Rolling Stone, GQ, and Vibe. In 2005, he launched XXLmag.com while working for XXL magazine. In 2008, he left XXLmag. He has gradually become a well-known name in the hip-hop community.

Coming back the current scenario, Wilson took down the edited and censored version of Meet The Grahams, shortly after Kendrick Lamar filed the copyright violation.

Netizens have reacted to the edited version of Lamar's diss track on Drake

In the recent incident of Wilson posting the edited version of Lamar's diss track, Punch also criticized it:

"Why would you request for it to be edited anyway? Did you ask for edits on anything else?" Punch wrote on X.

In the May 9 tweet, where Wilson posted the edited track, he described it as the "no daughter version" of Meet The Grahams. Apart from Punch, several netizens also reacted to the uploading of the edited and censored version of the diss track by Kendrick Lamar.

"lol Kendrick said hell TF no! You heauxs gonna listen to Meet The Grahams the way I recorded it!" an user wrote.

"I feel like this is Kendrick’s way of saying the child is real because he hasn’t striked any of the other songs/creators this whole time", another user said.

"how do you create the "no daughter" version but forget to change the song picture which is an evidence of Kendrick getting owned???" another fan reacted.

Kendrick Lamar's Meet The Grahams has some serious allegations against Drake. This includes accusations like he had a secret daughter, and that the Canadian artist abuses prescription pills. Drake later took to Instagram where he posted a story addressing the secret child claims by K-Dot.

The American rapper further took digs at Drake's parenting in the beginning of the diss track, and hinted that he is a "bad parent". In another verse, Lamar questioned Drake's mother, and claimed that she should not be supporting her son who has allegedly been abusive to several women.

As of now, Drake's The Heart Part 6 is the last diss track that has been uploaded in relation to the intense rap beef between the two rappers. While many artists have sided with either Drake or Lamar, some believed that hip-hop should not be about "bullying". The Kendrick Lamar versus Drake beef has become the most talked about amongst all the other rap battles in 2024.