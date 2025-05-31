Did Bill Cosby testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

Reports of Bill Cosby testifying in Diddy’s ongoing trial have been trending on different platforms. Notably, the rumors emerged from a video shared through a YouTube channel, WhatIsMyStarWorth, on May 30, 2025.

Ad

The news is not true since the channel posts videos that feature rumors or “exaggerated portrayals of reality”, as mentioned in the bio of the channel. The bio also reads that the channel includes clips with “gossip-based information” and continues:

“Please exercise your own discretion while watching and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified.”

Ad

Trending

The description of the latest video says that comedian and actor Bill Cosby reportedly became emotional when he testified against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The description also mentioned:

“We reveal the emotional details of Cosby’s alleged testimony, what he says Diddy exposed him to, and how this unexpected confession could become one of the trial’s most haunting turning points. If true, what Cosby saw was more than scandal – it was a glimpse into something truly sinister.”

Ad

The host of the video, whose identity remains unknown, said that Bill allegedly opened up on the reasons for testifying against Sean, telling the court that Combs did something which made him “look like an amateur.” According to the host, Bill reportedly revealed some details not submitted by the prosecution.

The new video has received more than 50,000 views so far. However, Bill or Sean’s legal team has not shared any response to the viral clip.

Ad

Bill Cosby’s representative responded to Diddy’s house raids last year

According to BBC News, federal agents conducted a raid on the houses of Sean, located in Miami and Los Angeles, in March 2024. The raid was led by Homeland Security Investigations, also called HSI, and it was carried out as part of an investigation related to s*x trafficking.

Ad

While the reports of Bill Cosby’s testifying in Diddy’s trial are grabbing a lot of attention, the Let’s Do It Again star’s representative, Andrew Wyatt, spoke to Radar Online about the raids.

Wyatt said at the time that Sean’s ongoing situation reminded him of the time when Bill was also suffering from similar problems. Wyatt further stated:

“Those moments were fraught with challenges, requiring me to navigate the complexities of the MeToo era with finesse. My experience in steering a client through the treacherous valleys of public scrutiny and emerging unscathed on the other side has honed my skills.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Andrew also mentioned that he can offer some advice to Diddy based on his expertise in case Combs approaches him. Wyatt continued by saying that he is the only person who was able to survive the problems emerging due to the MeToo movement and helped a client to get to the safe side.

Around six months after the raid at Sean's house, Combs was arrested on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. As per a press release from the US Attorney’s Office, attorney Damian Williams requested the victims of Sean’s alleged abuse to “come forward”, adding that the investigation was not over yet.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Forbes magazine stated that Sean’s trial began on May 5, 2025. Several people have appeared at the court until now to testify in the trial, including Combs’ former assistants David James and George Kaplan, as per USA Today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More