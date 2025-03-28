Did Bricc Baby get stabbed in prison? Rapper debunks rumors in a call from prison during No Jumper podcast 

Bricc Baby was arrested on March 19, 2025, as a part of a takedown of the Rolling 60s Neighborhood Crips gang. A press release by the United States Attorney's Office Central District of California mentioned that 10 alleged Rolling 60s Neighborhood Crips members were charged with federal crimes like firearms offences, racketeering conspiracy, and drug trafficking.

Shortly after Bricc's arrest, rumors of the rapper getting stabbed in prison started making rounds on social media.

However, to set the record straight for his fans, the rapper called the podcast No Jumper's Rimeoh live from federal prison on March 26, 2025, mentioning that he wasn't stabbed in jail. Bricc expressed his wish to see Rimeoh soon, adding that he was in the process of acquiring bail. The rapper also hinted at putting together a track within 10 minutes, adding that he would have his lawyer listen to it before he dropped it.

What did No Jumper affiliate Adam22 say about being blamed for Bricc Baby's arrest?

Rappers Bricc Baby and Luce Cannon who have often been spotted on Adam22's No Jumper podcast have been arrested for reportedly being a part of the Rolling 60s Neighborhood Crips gang. During one of the podcast episodes on March 19, 2025, Luce Cannon addressed his prior federal arrests which gave rise to speculations of Adam22 playing a role in Cannon and Bricc's arrest.

However, the No Jumper affiliate took to Instagram live on March 20, 2025, to refute rumors concerning his involvement in Bricc's arrest:

“People saying that 22 was the reason Bricc got caught up, f**k outta here. 22 You know what I do. I put people in position. I put them on the podcast. Get them jobs. I’m not seeing anything that says anything about stuff he’s done in the last two years, since he’s been f**king with us,” Adam22 said

Adam added that he employs people from the streets and those people sometimes "get caught up in federal RICO indictments," hinting at Cannon and Bricc in his statement. While the specific charges against Bricc Baby haven't been revealed yet, Acting United States Attorney Joseph McNally mentioned in his statement on March 19, 2025:

“The allegations in the complaint unsealed today reveal a criminal enterprise that engaged in murder, extortion, human trafficking, and fraud – all led by a supposed anti-gang activist and purported music entrepreneur who was nothing more than a violent street criminal,”

Moreover, the authorities have declared Eugene Henley Jr., 58, a.k.a. “Big U,” as the leader of the gang in question. McNally's statement also mentioned that eliminating organized crime and gangs was the Department of Justice's foremost priority.

Bricc Baby is best known for his independent underground releases. The rapper carved a prominent name for himself in the industry with the release of his first mixtape in 2014 called Son of a Bricc Lady. The project was inspired by his mother, who served four years in prison for dealing cocaine.

