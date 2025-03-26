Did Future claim that his parents missed his birth during a Billboard interview? Viral post explained 

On March 26, 2025, X page @DailyNoud posted a screenshot claiming it was an excerpt from rapper Future's interview with Billboard. The X page's screenshot of the rapper's reported Billboard interview featured a question asking Future where his toxic persona came from to which he allegedly replied:

"For as long as I can remember, even from my first moments alive. Both my parents missed my birth. Since then, it's been a dark journey."

Further, the screenshot shows that the rapper emphasized his parent's failure to show up during his birth. The post went viral since the time it was posted and has amassed over 12 million views.

However, the Like That rapper, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Cash, has been featured in only 2 Billboard interviews— in 2019 and 2022, which don't feature the mentioned questions or statements from Future. This makes it very likely that the X page's screenshots are fabricated.

Additionally, @DailyNoud is not a credible source for news or factual statements from prominent personalities given, the X page's bio states:

"#1 Source For PARODY Hip-Hop News | Follow For Viral Content | These are fake stories"

The X page has also added a disclaimer stating that it is not affiliated with @DailyLoud, which posts credible news concerning the hip-hop arena and other viral news. Thus, there is no evidence that these screenshots are from a real interview with the rapper.

What has Future shared about his relationship with his parents? Details explored

Future has spoken about his troubled childhood in multiple interviews and has also incorporated certain aspects of the same in some of his tracks. In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper talked about his relationship with his parents.

Nayvadius DeMun Cash's mother worked as a 911 operator who would usually leave him with his great aunt and his father left when he was 10. The rapper recalled that he had multiple aunts and uncles on drugs and that when one grows up in a certain environment they don't know if it's good or bad, they just accept things the way they are.

Moreover, the rapper mentioned that he changed his name from Nayvadius Wilburn to Nayvadius Cash stating:

“So when I do something… They gonna tell the people the wrong name. My daddy didn’t even sign my birth certificate. So I ain’t never had his last name.”

Future also addressed his issues with his father on his 2018 track Red Light with lyrics like:

"God I pray I forget my dada, 'Cause I didn't grow up to be average / All the times he lied to me, ya gave up on my arteries / I was such a worried child, just wanted you to be a part of me / Fishscale projects made a man out me / Sleepin' on the carpet made a man out me"

During his Rolling Stone interview, the rapper also talked about the time his relationship with his mother fell apart claiming that she turned her back on him. However, he added that "she was just showing me tough love.”

As for experiencing parenthood himself, Future is father to 7 children; Jakobi, Londyn, Prince, Future Zahir, Hendrix, Paris and Kash, each of whom he shares with different women.

Additionally, the rapper teased a new project via Instagram in January 2025 with the caption "New Tape OTW." The Instagram post showcases highlights from the rapper's experience at Paris Fashion Week.

