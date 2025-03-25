"Bro couldn’t hide his voice to save his life"- Future calling himself an AI to avoid taking pictures with fans leaves internet in splits 

Rapper Future recently pretended to be an AI (Artificial Intelligence) to apparently avoid interacting with fans. The clip of the incident went viral online, wherein the rapper was spotted standing in a black and camouflage outfit with a designer bag.

The clip was shared across platforms on March 24, 2025, and featured Future covering his face with a cloth to avoid attention. When fans recognized the Atlanta rapper, he was caught on camera saying:

"This somebody else. This is an AI. This is an AI voice."

Fans took to X to react to Future's hilarious antic, with many claiming he could not hide his voice, which gave away his identity. A fan wrote:

"Bro couldn’t hide his voice to save his life."

"When they see u in public w someone else," one person joked.

"Future has been responsible for some of the most memorable memes in over the last decade, he doesn’t even try," a fan remarked.

"Nah wait he lowkey sounded like a robot when he said 'this is a AI,'" a netizen commented.

Fans continued to react to the rapper's actions.

"Did he honestly believe this will work?" an X user wrote.

"Pluto got autotune in his voice somehow," a fan commented.

"This man is a real life natural menace," a netizen chimed in.

Future joins Drake and Kendrick Lamar in surpassing two billion streams on Spotify in 2025

Future (Image via Getty)

The rapper, also known as Pluto, reached another milestone this year as he became the fourth hip-hop artist to surpass two billion streams on Spotify in the year 2025. He was preceded by Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Travis Scott.

While most of the streams can be attributed to his 2024 hits, some of his recent songs have also garnered attention, including his collaborations with LISA and Playboi Carti. Pluto featured in K-pop star LISA's F*ck Up The World from her debut solo studio album, Alter Ego, which was released this year in February.

He also collaborated with Playboi Carti on his recently released third studio album, I Am Music. Future featured in the tracks Charge Them H*es A Fee (alongside Travis Scott) and Trim. He was also featured in Lil Baby's new album, WHAM, in the track 99. Furthermore, Future is expected to release more music later this year.

However, 2024 was a major year for Pluto and his longtime collaborator Metro Boomin due to the success of their collaborative album, WE DON'T TRUST YOU. The album garnered major attention because of the track Like That featuring Kendrick Lamar, whose verse began his highly-publicized feud with rapper Drake.

Initially, Kendrick Lamar's verse was uncredited in the track, but he was later included in the credits on all streaming platforms. In his verse, Lamar addressed previous claims by Drake and J. Cole in their 2023 collaboration, First Person Shooter, where the two rappers called K Dot and themselves the "big three" of the hip hop world. Lamar shot back at them, rapping:

"Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/ If he walk around with that stick, it ain't Andre 3K/ Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf**k the big three, ni**a, it's just big me."

Like That debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and spent three weeks in the position. It was Future and Kendrick Lamar's third number-one single on the chart and Metro Boomin's first one where he was credited as an artist.

In other latest news, rapper Kanye West recently fired shots at Future and Metro Boomin on X for not including him as a collaborator on a Like That remix. He claimed that the duo initially approached him to be a part of the track, but later ghosted him when he mentioned Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, as reported by HotNewHipHop on March 18.

Kanye West notably released his own remix version of Like That in April 2024, when Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar was ongoing. However, the track was met with lukewarm reaction from fans.

