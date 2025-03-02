“I don’t know you but answering on the first ring IS crazy”- Internet reacts to Future’s phone call with IG Model alleging 5-year relationship

Rapper Future has found himself in the middle of a controversy after Instagram model Gorgeous Doll alleged they were in a five-year relationship. In a now-viral clip as shared by an X account on March 2, she had a phone conversation with the rapper, where he denied knowing her. The internet quickly reacted to the drama, with fans offering their takes on the situation.

The video, which surfaced over the weekend, shows Gorgeous Doll stating that Future attempted to silence her with a "gag order" and legal action. She further claimed she had never signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and hinted at taking him to court.

"In the five years that I've dealt with you, never once have I signed an NDA. So you're going to lose. You may win a couple of fights, but I will win the war. Think I won't go after you for me being an influence for the songs you made over the past few years? You think I won't come for that catalog?" she stated.

The rapper, however, dismissed her claims entirely. In the one-minute audio snippet, he is heard saying, "I don't know you, bruh. I don't even know you." He has yet to publicly comment further on the viral controversy.

Social media users were quick to weigh in on the situation, with many expressing disbelief over the nature of the call.

"Lmaooo I don’t know you but answering on the first ring IS crazy," one user noted.

"I Love this for her as they would say," another commented.

"She musta nvr heard worst day," a user shared.

Some users doubted Gorgeous Doll's claims, while others joked if Future was even aware of their alleged relationship.

"Did Future know he was in the relationship?" a fan wrote on X.

"She sound remedial talking about owning his catalog. Girl go get a job," another fan tweeted.

"Imagine arguing with future over commitment," another shared.

Gorgeous Doll’s past controversies and Future's latest album

Before this incident, Gorgeous Doll was already a trending name in online discussions. She previously accused rapper Latto of having her assaulted, which she claimed led to a miscarriage.

The social media influencer alleged that Latto had a hand in orchestrating the attack. She later addressed the situation on TikTok, referring to Latto’s cryptic online comments as an indirect confession, as reported by HotNewHipHop.

The accusations sparked further debate, though Latto did not directly respond to the claims. Gorgeous Doll has remained active on social media, often sharing details about her personal life and industry experiences.

Despite the ongoing drama, Future has been actively involved in his music career. In 2024, he collaborated with producer Metro Boomin on two back-to-back albums, We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You. The projects featured major artists, including The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, and Rick Ross.

The rapper and Metro Boomin also embarked on the We Trust You Tour in the summer of 2024, bringing their music to fans across various cities.

