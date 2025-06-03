Did Johnny Depp testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

A YouTube video recently claimed that Johnny Depp has appeared in court to testify against Diddy in the rapper’s ongoing trial. The video was shared through a channel called Black Is Best on June 3, 2025, and it has been revealed to be fake.
The biography of the YouTube channel claims that everything posted by them features rumors, as it reads:
“The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality. Please exercise your own discretion while watching and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified.”
Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE
According to the description of the video, it says that the Golden Globe Award winner allegedly told the court that he met Diddy and also knew the “closest allies” of the artist at the same time. The description additionally mentioned:
“Depp exposed the truth about Diddy’s infamous NDA-bound parties, hidden celebrity rituals, and disturbing group bath gatherings that hundreds of stars allegedly attended. He described a world of whispered rules, secret tapes, psychological control, and elite manipulation – all hiding beneath Hollywood’s glamorous surface.”
The video has already received more than 20,000 views, and Depp has not shared his response to the claims made in the clip so far. The claims stand untrue as the content of the video is unaccurate, and is not based on reality.
Johnny Depp’s attorney shared an advice for Diddy before the rapper's trial
Sean’s trial started on May 5 this year, and multiple people have testified in the case so far. Around seven months before the trial, Johnny Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew shared some advice for Combs while speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored.
According to The Mirror, Chew had represented Depp during the 2022 trial after Johnny’s ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence and violent threats.
On Piers Morgan Uncensored, Benjamin said that Combs could be forced to testify due to the video reportedly recorded at the InterContinental Hotel, where Sean allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Chew opened up on what Diddy needs to do at the court as he referred to Sean’s apology video on Instagram after the incident, and said:
“I think he’s going to have to do an awful lot better than he did in that apology video if he’s going to convince one or two jurors to hang that jury. I don’t like his chances… Video is so damaging at any trial, whether it’s criminal or civil, because it’s hard to explain away.”
Chew mentioned that Diddy has to apologize again and accept that his alleged actions were “horrible.” Benjamin continued saying that Sean has to convince the jury by telling them that he regrets his actions but they do not imply that he had been involved in sex trafficking, as alleged.
Meanwhile, Cassie Ventura gave her testimony in Combs’ trial in the first week, spanning around four days, as per ABC News. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the dancer and actress had already sued Diddy two years ago, which reportedly led to increased cases against Sean.
Apart from Cassie, rapper Kid Cudi has also testified in the trial alongside singer Dawn Richard and Cassie’s mother, Regina.