Diddy reportedly blows kisses to family members, grins during bail hearing in court

According to a report by The Independent dated November 22, 2024, Sean "Diddy" Combs entered the South Manhattan Federal Court for his recent bail hearing with a smile. The publication mentioned that the rapper reportedly waved and blew kisses to his family members.

The Last Night rapper's daughter, Chance Combs, and his sons, Justin Dior Combs and Quincy Brown, were present at the bail hearing with the rapper's mother, Janice Combs. Additionally, Diddy wasn't shackled during the recent bail hearing like his previous ones.

The hearing on November 22, 2204, was the rapper's third attempt at securing bail in the federal case against him for charges including s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

"The defendant, simply put, cannot be trusted": Prosecutor mention in Diddy's third bail hearing

Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2024, and is currently placed at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The rapper's trial is set to begin in May 2025, and since his imprisonment, he has applied for bail three times since he was imprisoned. Additionally, the Gotta Move On rapper has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

As per The Independent's report of the recent bail hearing, prosecutor Christine Slavik cited the rapper's efforts to connect with witnesses from prison, usually via family members. Slavik said he could not and won't follow the rules even when they were set by his legal team. The prosecutor said:

"Simply put, the defendant cannot be trusted."

The prosecutor also alleged that Diddy's lawyers could not control their client and enabled his "flouting of rules." Slavik expressed concern that the rapper would display violent behavior again if released, and the rapper's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, responded to the same, saying that there is a "zero percent chance of that happening."

According to a report by Reuters dated November 22, 2024, the rapper's lawyers proposed a bail package comprising his Florida mansion worth $48 million this month. The bail package mentioned that an independent security team would be monitoring Diddy 24/7 and that he would not be in contact with any of the witnesses or alleged victims.

The rapper's defense team described the conditions he would live in as "significantly more restrictive" compared to the Metropolitan Detention Center. Additionally, the bail conditions stated that he would only be allowed contact with some of his family members and his counsel.

Diddy's recent bail hearing lasted for approximately two hours, and US District Judge Arun Subramanian said he would "promptly" rule on the rapper's request for home detention. Hence, the Finna Get Loose rapper was sent back to prison after the third bail hearing.

Before the third attempt, Diddy was denied bail in September 2024 by US District Judge Andrew Carter Jr. The judge said prosecutors showcased that there were no conditions that guaranteed the community's safety or prevented the rapper from potentially tampering with witnesses post-release.

Additionally, the rapper's first attempt at securing bail took place in September 2024. It was rejected by US Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky, who cited the reason as the rapper being too dangerous to be released even in the case of home detention.

