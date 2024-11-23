"Kendrick dropping during Diddy’s bail hearing"- Fans think Kendrick Lamar's new song "Wacced Out Murals" references record producer's legal battle 

Kendrick Lamar dropped his surprise album, GNX, on November 22, with one of its songs in particular being highlighted for its seeming reference to the Diddy trial.

Wacced Out Murals is the track that has attracted a lot of attention, with listeners connecting one of the rap song's lines with the hip-hop mogul's trial that goes:

"N***as cackling about [silence], while all of y'all is on trial"

K-Dot's intentional omission of the person's name has led fans to speculate that the track is about the Diddy scandal, with fans reacting to the same on social media.

Trending

One user said:

"Kendrick dropping during Diddy's bail hearing..."

Expand Tweet

The track has also caught the attention of many X users, who have commented about it on the platform:

"Kendrick said it’s too many of yall giggling about that Diddy stuff worry about your own cases," wrote an X user.

"I’m shocked that nobody’s talking about Kendrick calling out the industry on the Diddy stuff on the intro," commented a second one.

"Does kendrick call out the sus Diddy ahh bluds on his new album? I really liked not like us, but wasn't a fan of his earlier mumble rap (or as I say mumble crap) albums," posted another user.

One user remarked that Kendrick is allegedly exposing the industry, while another discussed the reference to Diddy's legal trial.

"Kendrick Lamar exposes the industry. 'F*ck ya hiphop I watch the party just die./ Yall cackling about…. But all of yall on trial.' This diddy trial bout to get crazy lol," added a fourth user.

"Wait did Kendrick say ni**as laughing about diddy but all of y’all is on trial #KENDRICK #kendrickdropped" replied another user.

However, per HotNewHipHop, Lamar's Wacced Out Murals could refer to other rappers currently facing a trial, including Lil Durk or Young Thug.

Kendrick Lamar's GNX is his first full-length album since 2022

Expand Tweet

GNX marks Kendrick Lamar's sixth studio album, following Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers from 2022. The album, which made its surprise drop on November 22 without any previous promotion or marketing, is named after the Buick Regal model.

It's his first album since K-Dot parted ways with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) and is released through PGLang and Interscope Records.

GNX has 12 tracks, making it the shortest studio album of the rapper's career. It also features uncredited appearances from SZA, Peysoh, AzChike, YoungThreat, Kamasi Washington, Sam Dew, Siete, Ink, Hitta J3, and Wallie the Sensei.

The album's artwork is a black-and-white poster featuring Kendrick Lamar leaning against a car, presumably the album's namesake, a GNX.

Lamar also addresses the Lil Wayne Superbowl controversy in Wacced Out Murals

Expand Tweet

While the link between Wacced Out Murals and Diddy's Trial is merely a speculation, K-Dot has decidedly kept the track open-ended. Elsewhere in the track, the rapper also addresses Lil Wayne and the Superbowl Halftime controversy that started months ago.

Lamar rapped in the track:

"I used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/Irony, I think my hardwork let Lil Wayne down/ Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these n***as agitated I’m just glad it’s on their faces."

For the unversed, the Superbowl Halftime controversy started in September 2024, when the NFL announced the details of its upcoming Superbowl Halftime LIX show. The show is scheduled to take place on February 9, 2025, at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome.

It was announced that Kendrick Lamar would headline the upcoming show, which didn't sit right with many celebrities in the rap industry. They believed that the honor should've gone to Lil Wayne, who happens to be a New Orleans native.

So far, four of Kendrick Lamar's five albums have topped the Billboard 200 chart album.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback