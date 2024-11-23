Who Is Sarah Chapman? Mother of Diddy's children supports him amid third bail attempt

Sean “Diddy” Combs had a court hearing in Manhattan on Friday as the mogul requested bail for a third time in his ongoing s*x trafficking case. Sarah Chapman, the mother of Combs’ elder daughter Chance, attended the hearing alongside his other children and mother.

As per TMZ, Sarah Chapman, a businesswoman and social media influencer, reportedly met Combs around the same time as Kim Porter in the 1990s. The two claimed to have never dated. However, as per People Magazine, Sarah became pregnant with their child in 2006 while Combs was in a relationship with Kim Porter. The latter was also expecting twins with the mogul at the time.

Sarah and Combs welcomed their daughter Chance in July 2006. Kim Porter split with the Bad Boy Records founder in 2007, reportedly after learning about Sarah and her pregnancy with Combs' child.

In conversation with Sandra Rose according to TMZ, Sarah Chapman spoke about her friendship with Combs:

"We've always been friends. I've known him for a long time -- 13 years exactly. ... It's never been a situation where I'm trying to step on top of [Kim] or I'm trying to be in her position."

Sarah Chapman reportedly maintained an amicable relationship with Diddy as they co-parented their daughter Chance.

Diddy makes third bail attempt in latest court hearing

On Friday, Sarah Chapman was the first to walk into the courthouse, followed by other family members. Diddy’s children King, Justin, Chance, Jessie, D'Lila, and his stepson Quincy Brown also attended his hearing at the Manhattan Federal Court. Combs’ mother, Janice, was also present.

As per NBC News, after being denied bail twice, Diddy’s lawyer suggested in court that the mogul be put on house arrest after being released on bail. They even recommended a location on the Upper East Side, adding that it be put under 24/7 surveillance by security personnel.

According to The Mirror US, his lawyers further called the conditions of the mogul’s arrest “far more restrictive,” claiming his phone calls were limited. The list of visitors is also allegedly restricted to specific family members of Combs and his attorneys.

Per People Magazine, judges previously denied Combs bail over concerns that the mogul and his team allegedly manipulated and tampered with witnesses. Prosecutors also accused Diddy of allegedly executing these activities from prison.

Forbes reported that in a recent filing, prosecutors alleged Combs was taking advantage of other inmates' access to phones to call different people. They wrote in the filing that Diddy made:

"Relentless efforts to contact potential witnesses, including victims of his abuse who could provide powerful testimony against him."

Prosecutors also carried out a sweep of Combs’ jail cell this week. However, Judge Subramanian ruled on Tuesday that evidence collected from the raid would not be considered in the mogul’s bail hearing.

Combs' lawyer accused prosecutors of allegedly seizing the mogul's notes containing information on supposed courtroom strategies regarding his trial.

Per Billboard, Comb's attorney, Marc Agnifilio said the raid was a "violation" of his client's constitutional rights, adding:

"The targeted seizure of a pre-trial detainee’s work product and privileged materials – created in preparation for trial – is outrageous government conduct amounting to a substantive due process violation."

After listening to the arguments from both parties on Friday, Judge Arun Subramanian asked prosecutors and Diddy’s team to further clarify Combs’ modes of communication in prison since his arrest in September.

