Diddy Trial: Potential juror dismissed after describing herself as a “very sensitive person” who once fainted after a teacher mentioned a s*xual act

Proceedings for Diddy's trial started on May 5, 2025, with the selection process of finalizing 12 jurors and six alternates who will remain anonymous throughout the trial and be vetted for impartiality.

As per US Weekly on May 6, 2025, on the second day of the jury selection, the judge expressed discontent over receiving multiple prospective jurors having "clear issues." This led to the dismissal of multiple people, wherein one potential juror was dismissed as she described herself as a "very sensitive person" who once fainted at the instance of a teacher bringing up the topic of oral s*x.

Some of the other potential jurors were dismissed due to issues like Crohn's disease and hearing problems. Additionally, according to a report by PEOPLE dated May 6, one of the prospective jurors in Diddy's trial was dismissed after she told the judge that the rapper could "possibly buy his way out of jail."

The potential juror, a 48-year-old woman, was asked by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian what she meant by her statement, and she responded that she didn't know how to explain it. The potential juror in question also mentioned that someone once attempted to r*pe her, before adding:

"The cops could do a lot more but there’s only so much you can. Just got to have a clean slate about everything."

Charges against Diddy, jury selection, and other details concerning the rapper's trial, explored

Following his arrest in September 2024, prosecutors brought a three-count indictment against Diddy, accusing him of racketeering conspiracy, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Additionally, two more charges of transportation to engage in prostitution and s*x trafficking were levied against the rapper in April 2025.

Federal authorities claimed that the rapper, whose real name is Sean Combs, abused and coerced victims to fulfill his s*xual desires. Moreover, the concept of Sean Combs' "Freak Offs" came to light at the time.

"Freak Offs" were parties that Diddy organised, involving drugs and s*x performances that individuals were reportedly forced to participate in. Moreover, in March 2024, the authorities found 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant along with narcotics during the searches of the rapper's homes in Miami and Los Angeles.

As for the process of jury selection, as per The Independent's report dated May 6, 2025, the prospective jury members had to fill out an extensive questionnaire comprising questions like:

"There may be evidence of graphic videos and photographs, including videos of physical violence, in connection with this case. Is there anything about the nature of this evidence that would make it difficult for you to be fair and impartial?"

While multiple potential jurors were dismissed since the jury selection process began, Judge Arun Subramanian warned the probable jurors on May 6 not to post or read anything concerning Diddy's case. Meanwhile, by the close of Monday, May 5, 19 jurors had been picked, and another six were added the next day.

The Independent's report also mentioned that prospective jurors belong to areas in New York like Hell's Kitchen, Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, and Bronxville. The professions of these potential jurors spanned legal services for women, manufacturing, banking, teaching for the blind, and medical services, among others.

