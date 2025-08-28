"Don’t let Jada see this" - Internet reacts to Mariah Carey wishing she dated Tupac Shakur

Mariah Carey recently made an appearance on Brown Bag Mornings on Los Angeles’ Power 106 FM on August 27, 2025, where she reflected on her desire to date Tupac Shakur.During the interview, the host addressed an incident that Mariah had addressed in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Describing the incident, the host mentioned the story of a young man, who happened to be Tupac Shakur, who saw the singer driving her Rolls-Royce and said, &quot;Hey, Mariah.&quot;When the radio host said Mariah Carey felt butterflies after the incident, the Emotions singer corrected her, saying, &quot;Yes. More than butterflies.&quot; Recalling the same, Mariah Carey said:&quot;And I was hosting the AMAs that year, so I had to keep going back and forth, but I wanted to keep going back and forth cuz that happened.&quot;Additionally, Mariah was quick to affirm that she would have done a song with Tupac if she had the chance, further reacting to the possibility of her and Tupac being the &quot;power couple of all power couples&quot;, by saying:&quot;I wish!&quot;The clip of Mariah expressing her admiration for the late Tupac Shakur resulted in netizens taking to X to comment on the same, wherein an X user took a dig at not letting Tupac's alleged love interest, Jada Pinkett Smith, see the video, tweeting:&quot;Don’t let Jada see this.&quot;Dee @barbieteammLINKDon’t let Jada see this.Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac had been childhood friends and were repeatedly linked together. While Jada continues to deny the speculation, she dubbed the late rapper her &quot;soulmate&quot; during an interview with Rolling Out in 2023.Internet users took digs at Mariah's recent statement concerning Tupac by connecting it to Jada.Lumumba’s Briefcase aka Brother Legend @BigBroLGNDLINKJada Pickett bout to drop a diss recordCHAR @StonkeyKong64LINKJada gon kill her.Hippie Bul @AMPMSoseLINKJada gonna be upset when she hear this lmaoOn the other hand, X users posted hilarious GIFs stating that Mariah's former husband, Nick Cannon, must've been shocked to hear her statement.Bag chaser 🧌 @deadbynextweekLINKNick cannon watching the mother of his twins say she wishes she had dated another man 😭Bunni Gold @msbunnigoldLINKI guess Nick Cannon was a close second?Damian Andrews-Wilson @thedla36LINKNick Cannon loading Tupac diss track as we speak....When did Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon separate? Details explored as singer's former husband reflects on marital relationshipRight around the time Mariah Carey expressed her desire to have dated Tupac Shakur, her ex-husband Nick Cannon reflected on his relationship with the singer. Mariah and Nick got married in April 2008 and finalized their separation in November 2016.The couple shares twins, Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott Cannon, who were born in April 2011. During the latest episode of the Nick Cannon @ Night podcast dated August 27, 2025, the TV presenter mentioned how Mariah and he were on &quot;our own boss-level trajectory&quot; during their marriage. He added that they respected and admired each other's success.Mariah's Instagram post on Nick Cannon's birthday (Image via Instagram/ @mariahcarey)Reflecting on his support toward his ex-wife, Nick Cannon said:&quot;I love the fact that you know she put all of her work, all of her passion, all of her art, and I could be there to be that support. I used to say like the thing that was dope was when she turned hers on, I turned mine off. So I was very comfortable in supporting her.&quot;Adding that &quot;most men don't get to marry Mariah Carey,&quot; Nick Cannon shared that he entered the relationship with the Fantasy singer thinking that she is &quot;one of the most amazing people to ever grace this planet&quot;, allowing him to play his position as planned.In other news, Mariah Carey's new album Here for It All will be released on September 26, 2025. It is the singer's first since her 2018 project Caution.