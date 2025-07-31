Kevin Gates net worth: Fortune, kids and personal life explored as wife Dreka files for divorce

Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka are getting divorced. The duo had been together for almost nine years. The latter approached the court on July 30, 2025, saying that they are separating due to irreconcilable differences, as reported by TMZ.The rapper was in the headlines last month after Brittany Renner, a social media star and model, also confirmed during a conversation with the radio station REAL 92.3 LA that she was no longer married to Gates. According to People magazine, the pair divorced after being married for 52 days, with Renner revealing that they tied the knot on April 6 this year.Kevin Gates has built a huge fan base over the years with his albums like I’m Him and Khaza. His fortune is estimated to be around $2 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.TMZ acquired the legal documents related to Kevin and Dreka’s divorce, revealing they split earlier this month on July 10. The former couple has two children, Islah and Khaza. Dreka has additionally requested their joint legal and physical custody. Apart from that, the entrepreneur is seeking to remove the possibility of providing spousal support to Gates.According to Hot New Hip Hop, the reports of Kevin and Dreka’s split started trending around three years ago after the former released a single, Super General. While the lyrics addressed the themes of infidelity and distance in marriage, the pair did not announce anything officially.However, Kevin Gates has been legally married to Dreka for all this time despite Brittany revealing their split on June 8, 2025. Renner confirmed in her interview with REAL 92.3 LA that everything was fine between her and Gates, as she stated:“I followed my heart and that’s what more than most people can say, and I think when you do that, you get all the clarity you need and there’s no stone left unturned and there’s no regret.”Kevin Gates' net worth and personal life: Career, marriage, and other details explainedThe Baton Rouge, Louisiana native has become a popular face among the general public with his successful music projects. This has also been his main source of income. He has established a record label called Bread Winners’ Association and launched an energy drink, IDGT.All Music states that Kevin Gates has been inspired by rappers like Drake in his career and is an expert in hip-hop rapping and gangsta rapping. Apart from his record label, Kevin has collaborated with other companies such as Atlantic and Dead Game. He initially released singles, including Satellites, Posed to Be in Love, I Don’t Get Tired, 2 Phones, and more. However, his debut album, Islah, arrived around eight years after his rapping debut, in 2016. The project received a positive response in terms of its sales and reviews, following which it grabbed the top spots on the Billboard charts. This was followed by I’m Him, Khaza, The Ceremony, and I’m Him 2.Kevin Gates previously released several mixtapes, starting with Pick of Da Litter in 2007. Kevin also has three EPs in his credits, including Chained to the City, 4 Respect, and Only the Generals Gon Understand. He has been a guest artist on singles featuring artists such as JT The Bigga Figga, French Montana, Juvenile, DJ Khaled, Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane, and more. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from his career, Kevin’s relationships have also grabbed a lot of attention for different reasons over the years. He has four children, and two of them are with his ex-wife, Dreka. Notably, the titles of Gates’ albums, Islah and Khaza, were taken from the names of his children, born in 2012 and 2014, as per Tuko.His other two children are Tyler and Kayson; the identities of their mothers remain unknown. However, Kevin Gates told Complex during an interview that he is close to his children and added:“I lay in the bed with them, hold them, love on them. It really doesn’t make sense to say how many kids I have. Not in a bad way, but it’s not like the public will ever get to see my children, and if they do see them, they aren’t going to know they’re mine.”According to People magazine, Dreka is a social media star and entrepreneur. She is the owner of BE Provisions, a cannabis shop, active with various outlets in Michigan. She also owns a self-titled skincare company and has been featured in the music videos of Kevin Gates’ singles, such as Breakfast and Dreka.