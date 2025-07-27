“I’m not answering any man”—Dame Dash breaks silence on owing $800,000 debt to filmmaker Josh Webber, claims men talking about it are “gay”

Entrepreneur Dame Dash has opened up about the $800,000 he owes filmmaker Josh Webber after losing a lawsuit back in 2022. He claimed that men should not be talking about other men's "pockets" and denied speaking in detail about his financial situation.

For the unversed, Webber filed a lawsuit against Dash for alleged copyright infringement and defamation in 2019, as reported by HotNewHipHop. The entrepreneur was working on film Dear Frank, with Webber and Muddy Water Pictures. However, he was reportedly removed for alleged improper behavior on the set.

Dash allegedly went on to promote the movie on his own and also called it The List. Hence, Webber and Muddy Water Pictures filed a lawsuit against him. The court ordered Dash to pay $800,000 in damages to Webber in 2022.

Recently, Dame Dash appeared on The Art of Dialogue podcast on Saturday, July 26, 2025. When asked about the debt and his overall financial situation, he said:

“At the end of the day, people celebrating my bills is an honor. To me, any man who talks about another man’s pockets, regardless, is gay. There’s no reason for a man to be worried about another man's pockets unless he owes him money.”

Dame Dash continued:

“A woman, I can understand because she’s wondering how she’s going to get taken care of,” he continued. “I’ve always said, another man worrying about another man’s bills and pockets, it’s like worrying about what’s behind that man's zipper. So I’m not answering any man asking me about my bread, because I don't consider it the most masculine thing.”

Dash also claimed that the companies that he's being forced to sell don't matter much to him as he "doesn't even know they exist."

As per Complex, in June 2025, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger ordered Dame Dash and his umbrella company, Poppington LLC, to hand over full ownership of Dash Films Inc., Bluroc LLC, and Blakroc LLC. He also has to give up his stake in Ocean East Improvements LLC, 1996 Songs LLC, and Lebanon Improvements LLC.

Josh Webber won another $4 million against Dame Dash after lawsuit this year

Rolling Out 2018 Ride Conference (Image via Getty)

In April 2024, Josh Webber filed another defamation lawsuit against Dame Dash for his comments on the Earn Your Leisure podcast. Dash referenced the previous $800,000 lawsuit between the two parties and said in the podcast episode:

"I had a judgment. And I knew this d***head Chris Brown and Josh Webber and Muddy Waters ... Chris Brown the lawyer. I went through four trials with the same lawyer ... What I lost was defamation because these guys trigger me and steal my s*** ... you think there is freedom of speech, it's really not."

Josh Webber claimed that he lost out on a directing gig with Billy Bob Thornton worth $4 million, allegedly because of Dash's remarks. He added that Rebel Entertainment reportedly didn't want to be associated with him due to the controversy, and hence, they dropped him.

In March 2025, Dame Dash was ordered to pay $4 million to Webber as a default judgment, per HotNewHipHop. Notably, Dash is supposed to appear in court on July 31 if he and his company fail to comply with the terms of the default judgment.

