Who is French Montana dating? Paul Pierce's comments on artist's dating sparks online controversy

Paul Pierce recently created headlines for his comments on French Montana’s dating life. Notably, the latter has been reportedly dating Sheikh Mahra, the daughter of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, as per Vibe magazine.

Paul’s comments referring to Montana were made in an episode of The Truth After Dark With Paul & Azar. The Art of Dialogue also obtained a video where co-host Azar Farideh addressed the fact that Montana was dating the Princess of Dubai.

While Paul asked how Mahra became the Princess of Dubai, Farideh replied by saying:

“I have no idea.”

Farideh mentioned that both French Montana and Mahra Al Maktoum are enjoying the best lifestyle together, adding that the latter is a “blonde situation.” Paul then advised everyone to follow the footsteps of Montana, as he was heard saying:

“Us black men, I’m telling y’all we need to follow in French Montana’s steps… The states women, they don’t have the same values as these women overseas. They value their men, their priority is their man first, they’re not shaking a** on Instagram everyday…”

However, Pierce’s comments have led to controversy, considering that he seemingly claimed that the women of other countries are better. Netizens also took to the comments section of a post shared by Worldstar Hip Hop on Facebook to share their reactions.

One of them questioned if he thought about the values of men overseas before speaking about women. A user also wrote that no one wants to be like Montana, alongside another claiming that Paul was trying to be like a “Saudi Arabian sheikh.”

Online responses (Images via Facebook/Worldstar Hip Hop)

Among other replies, a user stated that women are happy when they are single, followed by an individual questioning if Montana was from overseas. Another user was spotted joking about the fact that Paul was trying to encourage people to “be a passport bro.”

Online responses (Images via Facebook/Worldstar Hip Hop)

French Montana and Sheikh Mahra have not confirmed that they are dating

French and Sheikh started trending earlier this month when they were spotted together before the Haute Couture Week in Paris, as per a report by Mandatory magazine on July 10, 2025. A few photos reportedly featured the duo holding hands and posing together.

Mahra later shared an Instagram Story, where she added a few pictures of the Eiffel Tower, dinners, and a lock with a red heart on top. The lock was being held by two people, with the other individual appearing in a red fur sleeve. However, French Montana and Sheikh Mahra have yet to confirm whether they are dating.

According to Vibe magazine, Sheikh Mahra has been involved in various charitable efforts. About two years ago, she visited the Rashid Center for People of Determination and shared a video of her talking with the center’s CEO, Marian Othman.

She also launched her own perfume brand, Mahra M1. Mahra studied in London and has a daughter with her ex-husband, businessman Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.

She stays connected with her followers on Instagram, where she has nearly one million fans.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old French Montana has not announced a new album so far. However, he will be featured in the upcoming sports comedy-drama, All-Star Weekend, releasing sometime this year.

