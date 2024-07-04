Dreamcatcher’s ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ 2024 world tour U.S.: How to get tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Dreamcatcher ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ 2024 world tour U.S is scheduled to be held from November 2 to 24, 2024 in venues across mainland United States. The tour is the latest leg of the group's world tour of the same name, which has been running since February 2024.

Tickets for the tour will be available via Ticketmaster from July 10, 2024 at 10:00 am EDT. Interested patrons will need to select the dates of their choice and then pick their choice of seat.

After that, they must enter their details such as email address, name and credit/debit card details and make the payment. Tickets are usually sent to the email address provided at the time of purchase once payment is processed successfully.

The group announced the new tour leg via a post on their official X page on July 3, 2024:

Dreamcatcher ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ 2024 world tour U.S dates and venues

The dates and venues for Dreamcatcher ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ 2024 world tour U.S are listed below:

November 2, 2024 – New York, New York at Kings Theatre

November 4, 2024 – Washington, D.C. at Warner Theatre

November 6, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Chicago Theatre

November 10, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

November 13, 2024 – Seattle, Washington at McCaw Hall

November 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Dolby Theatre

November 17, 2024 – Oakland, California at Paramount Theatre Oakland

November 20, 2024 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

November 22, 2024 – St Petersburg, Florida at Duke Energy Center of the Arts at Mahaffey Theater

November 24, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

Before their US tour dates in November, Dreamcatcher will tour across Latin and South America in September 2024. The dates and venues for these shows are also given below:

September 11, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at Pepsi Center WTC

September 15, 2024 – Sao Paulo, Brazil at Terra SP

September 17, 2024 – Santiago, Chile, Teatro Coliseo

The tour is in support of the group's new single album, Luck Inside 7 Doors, which was released on March 8, 2024. The chart figures for the said album is currently unavailable.

In between the South America and US tour dates, the group will also perform at the Music Bank 2024 event at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on October 12, 2024. The group will perform at the event alongside artists such as Tomorrow X Together, ENHYPHEN, NCT Dream and more.

Dreamcatcher is also set to release their 13th EP this year. Titled VirtuouS, the EP will be released on July 10, 2024. The EP will be the group's first full length record release since 2023's VillainS, which was a commercial success upon release with over a hundred thousand records sold.

The group teased VirtuouS with the release of a lyrics spoiler snippet of Justice, one of the tracks from the album on July 3, 2024. The EP is currently on pre-order from the group's official store.

The group released a comics panel showcasing the tracklist and schedule of the upoming EP on June 24, 2024. The tracklist consists of five tracks:

Dreamcatcher is best known for their second studio album, Apocalypse: Save Us, which was released on April 12, 2022. The album secured the fourth spot on the Korean album chart after its release.

