TXT unveils ‘We'll Never Change’ song’s official teaser for their upcoming single album CHIKAI

On July 1, 2024, HYBE LABELS unveiled the We'll Never Change (투모로우바이투게더) official teaser, the title track of TXT's upcoming Japanese single album CHIKAI. The thirty-eight-second teaser showcased a contrasting representation between a carefree teen and a hectic adult life led by the five members, moving MOAs (TXT fandom name) to tears. The video featured Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai.

Trending

The clip was helmed by director Jinyu, sponsored by production house Ambience, and produced by executive producer Downy Jung and producer Yelly. Hye In-gu and Kyungin Na took on the roles of assistant directors, and Juho Lee and Jinyu took on the responsibility of crafting the storyboard for We'll Never Change (투모로우바이투게더).

TXT' Yeonjun flaunted his acting skills in We'll Never Change (투모로우바이투게더) official teaser

The official teaser for We'll Never Change (투모로우바이투게더) begins by showcasing a ray of light moving in a blue-colored setting and transitions to presenting the adult lives of TOMORROW X TOGETHER members. The clip provided a glimpse of how they were occupied with their respective jobs.

While one member is seen in a formal office suit and glasses, carrying a serious expression, another member pulls an all-nighter at the office place and looks weary due to the pressure of work. The video also showcased the dark side of adulthood as some members are shown doing odd jobs such as cleaning the school's baseball court and an after-party room filled with scattered balloons under the dim light.

Expand Tweet

We'll Never Change (투모로우바이투게더) teaser transitions to show the five members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER blowing out the candles of a cake, happily and laughing with each other. They seem to enjoy each other's company in this particular scene. Subsequently, the teaser presents the solo shot of TXT's Yeonjun, who appears teary-eyed while watching or reminiscing about the memories when the five members shared good times.

Soon, We'll Never Change (투모로우바이투게더) circulated on social media, and it went viral among the MOAs. They derived different theories related to TXT's upcoming music video for the title track. While some fans speculated that the music video might show the contrasting sides of the teen and adult lives led by the members. Others stated that Yeonjun might be reminiscing about their happy teen days when their lives were not tied to the responsibilities of adulthood.

Expand Tweet

Some fans even stated that TXT Yeonjun's memories seemed to fade and blur in the music video teaser, speculating some kind of thriller theory. They complimented his acting skills. Subsequently, an X user tweeted:

"Maybe they got separated long ago in the MV, and yeonjun doesn't remember their faces clearly anymore? maybe an allegory on growing up and the fact that we don't really remember our friends that we make in teenage years when we grow older??"

Fans theory about latest teaser (Image via X)

Meanwhile, MOAs also concluded that the upcoming music video might shed light on adults whose inner child could never change with time, and subsequently, an X user mentioned:

"Although adulthood comes in the blink of an eye and the memories of your youth seem distant, those moments somehow help you not to change."

Fans theory about latest teaser (Image via X)

CHIKAI is the fourth Japanese single album by TOMORROW X TOGETHER and is scheduled to be released on July 3, 2024. The official music video for the title track, We'll Never Change (투모로우바이투게더), will be released on the premiere date. The tracklist for the record is as follows:

ひとつの誓い (We'll Never Change) Deja Vu (Japanese Ver.) きっとずっと (Kitto Zutto)

The producers involved in CHIKAI include Bang Si-hyuk, Slow Rabbit, Martin, Hueningkai, and Maiz.

In recent news, the group released its sixth mini album, Minisode 3: TOMORROW, on April 1, 2024, and featured Deja Vu as the record's title track. The tracklist featured eight other songs, including I'll See You There Tomorrow, Tomorrow, Miracle, The Killa (I Belong to You), Quarter Life, Deja Vu (Anemoia Remix), Deja Vu (Speed Up Ver), and Deja Vu (Slowed+ Reverb Ver).

TXT members Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, and Huening Kai graced the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2025 fashion show at the Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024. However, Beomgyu did not attend the event due to an ankle ligament injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback