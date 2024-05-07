Prices for the resale concert tickets of TXT's third world tour, ACT: PROMISE, shocks netizens with its million-dollar reach

Recently, fans noticed TXT's tickets for their ACT: PROMISE World Tour concert in Washington, D.C., being resold through Ticketmaster, and its price left netizens utterly shocked. While the original price of the ticket approximated a few hundred dollars, which is the ideal price for K-pop concerts, two tickets for the upcoming Washington concert were put up for resale on Ticketmaster.

Each of these tickets amounted to $1 million, and the total, including charges like taxes, service charges, etc., came up to over $2.6 million.

When fans came across the re-sale prices, they were confused about whether to be shocked by the incident or take it humorously.

Given that $1 million is quite an absurd rate for a concert ticket, fans laughed at the resale price, as they believed that the incident mocked the ongoing issue with ticket scalping that the K-pop industry often faces.

Due to fans' loyalty and desperation to see their favorite artists perform live, K-pop concert tickets are often resold at other sites at much higher rates.

That has grown into a concerning issue in the industry, and the recent incident with the absurd resale of TXT's concert highlights the extent to which ticket scalping is severe, especially in the US market.

TXT's third world tour, ACT: PROMISE, concert tickets reach a million-dollar range with its resale

Recently, TXT, the five-piece K-pop boy group kickstarted their third world tour, ACT: PROMISE.

Starting from their inauguratory concert in Seoul on May 3, the members are expected to make several exciting stops across the world in cities such as the US, Japan, etc.

Before the tour's official commencement, the tickets for the same naturally went on sale, and most shows, as expected, were sold out While the demand for TXT's concerts is spread across the world, there are a few cities that are seen as highlights of the world tour.

Standing as the capital city of the United States, Washington D.C. was easily on the list of cities that swarmed in a lot of fans for the TXT concert.

Though the originally released tickets were solo for TXT's ACT: PROMISE show, on June 8 two tickets from Section 200 were seen resurfacing on the internet.

They were being sold by a fan or an individual on Ticketmaster who previously bought the tickets through the official website. While this is a common incident that occurs between the fandom of music industries, the shocking fact was the price of the tickets.

Each ticket amounted to around $1 million, and the total amount for both tickets including the tax and additional payments almost rounded off to $3 million.

Fans were able to sense that it was a mockery. Given that no individual would actually put that much money into buying a concert ticket, fans weren't concerned about the ticket actually being sold.

However, they were also able to realize that the incident was mostly likely organized to point out the ongoing issue with ticket scalping.

Several people take advantage of K-pop fans' loyalty by selling concert tickets, merchandise, etc., at extremely high rates. This not only becomes an illegal act in some places, it also stands as an exploitation of fans.