“Was loving an idol ever that serious?”- Internet reacts as Korean influencer’s alleged break-up story goes viral for fangirling over TXT Yeonjun

On Wednesday, June 5, the Korean influencer and fashion brand CEO, Cho Young-min, allegedly claimed that TXT's Yeonjun was the reason behind his breakup with his girlfriend. He posted a story through his Instagram, @thug_min, which showcased a screenshot of a conversation between him and his ex-girlfriend.

In the screenshot, the girlfriend could be seen sharing a video of TXT's Yeonjun followed by a text that read, "Yeonjun, I love you." Upon receiving the message Young-min, could be seen expressing that he doesn't feel comfortable dating a woman who easily throws around the words, "I love you." to others. He then suggested breaking up with his girlfriend.

He also explained, through another Instagram story, that he had to break up with his ex-girlfriend since his views and perspective on things were different than hers. Following his stories, his ex-girlfriend also allegedly shared stories on her social media handle, sharing that her fangirling over Yeonjun was the reason behind their breakup. Though she tried to apologize for her actions, Young-min concluded that a breakup was the best option.

When his news landed on the internet, fans had quite a few opinions of their own. Initially, they all expressed that it was quite a hilarious breakup story. However, they also added that the influencer's actions and decisions were quite extreme.

Here are more fans reacting to the news:

"This is crazy how we always joke around we'll break with the man who doesn't like tubatu and it really happened!!" - said a fan on X

"I feel like that guy used yeonjun as an excuse to breakup..a huge red flag ,girlie u deserved better !" - added another fan

"This couple breakup bc of Yeonjun fiasco is so craaaazzzyyyy to meee" - said an X user

Some fans also shared that the girl deserved better and the breakup was a rather good decision.

"No bc she better leave him fr or this must be a joke bc tf you mean there were even talking about marriage and he wants to break up just bc she sent a silly i love you yeonjun" - said a fan on X

"Yeonjun has a mission of saving pretty girls from dating ugly guys and I can prove it" - added another X user

"I'M LAUGHING SO HARD. You have to be so insecure to break up with a person because of this, I'm glad she got rid of him" - added another fan

On June 5, the Korean influencer, @thug_min, posted a screenshot of a conversation between him and his ex-girlfriend. Here's what he stated in the story in response to his then-girlfriend saying, "Yeonjun, I love you."

"I’m a pure guy. I don’t need a girl who says ‘I love you’ so easily to other guys. I want to do only sincere love, someone I can put my all into."

In another story, he shared some screenshots of his ex-girlfriend apologizing for her actions through text. His ex-girlfriend shared:

"Youngmin, I’m sorry. You said you didn’t like these types of things, so I was in the wrong to do it. I will make sure this will never happen again. I will be careful even in other chat rooms or places where you aren’t there. I didn’t think too deeply about this and didn’t think it through."

However, it seems like the influencer was determined to break up with her, as he replied to her with the following sentences:

"Just live simply. Just the way you want, that’s being happy. I will go to find my own happiness. I don’t want to see you anymore."

Soon after the influencer's post, the ex-girlfriend also reportedly took to her Instagram to explain her side of the story. She stated that her ex was allegedly not happy with her fangirling over the TXT member. However, she also explained that she was quite shocked by it since they had plans to marry each other. She revealed:

"We indeed broke up because of TXT’s Yeonjun. My ex was not happy. Although I didn’t understand it, I tried to respect it since he was someone I loved. I also sincerely apologized to him. But I am just baffled that this is the reason for breaking up, as a couple who talked about marriage for the past year."

Following the ex-girlfriend's post, @thug_min shared an Instagram story in response to her. He explained that he wasn't happy with how she talked about another man in their personal texts. He explained that while she posts about Young-min being her boyfriend publicly, her sending him texts about another man did not make sense to him or his personal views.