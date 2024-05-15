“It will be full of many songs and surprises”— J Balvin hints at a collaboration with BTS on his recent TikTok Live

On May 14, 2024, Colombian singer J Balvin went live on TikTok and hinted at a collaboration with the South Korean K-pop group BTS. While responding to one of the user's questions about whether he ever joined any K-pop group for a song, J Balvin said he recorded a track with BTS.

He further said that fans should wait for the group's return from the military with enthusiasm, hinting at upcoming songs and surprises.

"We know that the boys have many plans for their return in 2025, including some collaborations that have not yet been officially announced! Let's await the return of 7 with much more enthusiasm, as it will be full of many songs and surprises," he said (as translated by @taekookjimin12 on X).

J Balvin said the song he recorded with BTS has not been released

The Colombian singer donned a casual white t-shirt in the TikTok live video. He was occupied with a makeover as a hairstylist worked on his hair, and the singer decided to interact with fans in his spare time. During his TikTok live, one user asked him:

"When did you collaborate with any Kpop groups."

J Balvin answered that he had recorded a track with BTS. However, he said the track was never released. He explained that he did not know when it would be out, but the group and singer had already worked on a song.

"Okay... I had a song that I had recorded. I had a song recorded with BTS that never came out or hasn't come out yet because we don't know what happens to life, but we already have it..," J Balvin shared.

J Balvin also said that BTS must have multiple plans in 2024, including some collaborations, after their return from mandatory military service. The singer hinted at his potential collaboration with the group, citing that some of the upcoming projects are not announced yet. He raised the anticipation as he requested fans to await the return of the seven members.

Jimin and j-hope interacted with J Balvin at the Dior Fashion Show on January 20, 2023. They were spotted shaking hands and smiling at each other. The Colombian singer also shared an Instagram story mentioning Jungkook with an update on listening to his solo single Seven.

Soon, the clip from J Balvin's TikTok live went viral on social media, and fans could not stop talking about the group's upcoming collaboration with the Colombian singer. They were eager to listen to the tracks the duo recorded and pledged to showcase their utmost support for them.

BTS members, including Jin, Kim Namjoon, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook, are enlisted for mandatory military service.

As Jin was the first member to be conscripted on December 12, 2022, he would soon be discharged from his duty and return to the South Korean Entertainment industry in June 2024. The group members would officially reunite in 2025, following the completion of their military service.