Ethel Cain announces 2026 U.S. tour: Dates, how to get tickets, and more 

Ethel Cain has announced a new U.S. leg of her Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour, marking a significant homecoming for the artist after years on the road. The news was shared through Cain’s official Instagram account on October 6, 2025, where she confirmed that tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 10, at 10 a.m. local time.With Ethel Cain set to return to her Southern roots and conclude her ongoing world tour with special performances at Cain’s Ballroom, the upcoming shows are poised to be both a homecoming and a closing chapter in the Willoughby Tucker Forever tour.More about Ethel Cain's 2026 North America Tour datesIn her post, Ethel Cain wrote that after “four long years on the road,” she is “finally headed home,” adding that she looks forward to performing in her home state of Florida for the first time in several years. She also highlighted Alabama’s inclusion in the tour, noting it will be her “first show in Alabama,” a state “near and dear” to her heart.&quot;i’m finally headed home :) looking forward to playing florida again for the first time in a while, as well as our first show in alabama which will always be near and dear to my heart.&quot;The U.S. run will also include her return to Coachella, followed by a pair of closing performances at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which venues she said she has been “dying to play since 2020, before even Inbred had been released.”Ethel Cain on stage at Coachella 2023, Weekend one. (Image via Getty)Ethel Cain described the upcoming tour as “a fun run,” promising fans that the performances will have a personal and celebratory touch.As seen in the post, the US leg of the tour includes eight shows scheduled in April 2026 in venues including Nevada, Colorado, Ohio, and Kentucky. There are eleven shows confirmed for May 2026 so far, which include four shows in Florida, three in Oklahoma, two in Louisiana, and one each in Tennessee and Alabama. More information and updates are likely to be announced on Cain's social media pages.Towards the end of the announcement, Ethel Cain added that as part of her ongoing collaboration with The Ally Coalition, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to organizations serving the trans community.Australia and New Zealand tour datesThe newly announced U.S. dates from Ethel Cain come a few weeks after she announced 2026 dates of Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour in Australia and New Zealand, as reported by Billboard on August 11, 2025. Cain will kick off her 2026 run with headline shows in Australia and New Zealand in February 2026. The confirmed dates for the same are:February 14, 2026 – Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, New ZealandFebruary 16, 2026 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, AustraliaFebruary 17, 2026 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, AustraliaFebruary 21, 2026 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, AustraliaFebruary 25, 2026 – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, AustraliaFebruary 28, 2028 – Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle, AustraliaThe Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour follows the release of the Canadian singer-songwriter’s second studio album, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You, which is a prequel to her 2022 debut album Preacher’s Daughter, according to Billboard.