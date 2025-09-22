“He knows it's sold out because of him”: Netizens react as Justin Bieber teases Coachella performance and releases ‘Speed Demon’ visualizer 

Justin Bieber has hinted at his return to the stage with a new black-and-white visualizer for his track Speed Demon, released on September 22 via social media. Filmed on the Coachella festival grounds in Indio, California, the clip features Bieber performing energetic dance moves against a backdrop of palm trees and hills. The Canadian singer is set to headline the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 11 and 18, 2025, according to an update compiled by X (formerly Twitter)'s AI tool, Grok.The video’s caption, “see u in april,” directly references his upcoming Coachella appearances, which will be his first major solo shows in four years following a health-related hiatus. Speed Demon serves as the lead single from Swag II, Bieber’s latest album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after its September 5, 2025 release. In the reactions to the video clip, fans seem to be excited about Justin Bieber's upcoming Coachella headlining performances.ani ❤️‍🔥 @pastlifebieberLINKeven he knows it's sold out because of himCRYPTOBLOCK @ukpaticLINKJustin Bieber is headlining Coachella on April 11 and 18, 2026—his first major shows in 4 years. Exciting comeback!. @exchtasyLINKBIEBERCHELLA WE READYYSome other fans commented that they were looking forward to Justin's music, although April 2026 felt a little too far away.MARIAM ✨ @MiraletofdefiLINKNext year you meanThat is a longggg timeSaintz ⚄ @saintz_tweetLINKApril is a long time from now Drop it next monthDavyCrypt 🦄 @DavyCrypt_LINKApril is really far from nowThe 2026 Coachella Festival runs April 10 to 12, 2025 and April 17 to 19, 2025 in Indio, California, with Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma also headlining as reported by Rolling Stone on September 16, 2025. While Bieber has joined other artists on the Coachella stage in past years, this marks his first solo headlining set at the festival.Justin Bieber bags $10 million Coachella dealJustin Bieber has landed a seven-figure payday for his 2026 Coachella headlining performance, Rolling Stone reported in an exclusive on September 16, 2025.According to the report, Justin Bieber personally negotiated the deal directly with festival promoter Goldenvoice, bypassing the traditional route of using an agent. Industry insiders described the move as “groundbreaking,” and proof of Bieber taking full control of his career after years under major label and touring partnerships.The agreement reportedly nets Bieber over $10 million for the two festival weekends. By negotiating without an agent, Bieber avoids paying standard commission cuts.The 2026 Coachella set will be Justin Bieber's first U.S. performance since the 2022 Justice World Tour. Goldenvoice’s parent company AEG has collaborated with Bieber throughout his touring career, though the promoter declined to comment on the deal terms when contacted by Rolling Stone.Justin Bieber &quot;Justice World Tour&quot; - San Diego (Image via Getty)Justin Bieber’s Coachella announcement follows the release of his Swag I and Swag II albums, which have collectively charted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 after being counted as one 44-track project, according to Luminate. Despite industry debate over whether the releases constitute a deluxe edition or separate works, Def Jam, Bieber’s label under Republic Collective, credited the artist with leading both albums’ rollouts. Rolling Stone previously reported that Justin Bieber maintained “100 percent creative freedom” across both records, with sources calling this “the purest version of Justin” to date.Coachella Announces 2026 Lineup Months Ahead of ScheduleGoldenvoice unveiled the full 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup on September 16, 2025, with headliners Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G leading a diverse bill. Other performers include Turnstile, Teddy Swims, Devo, David Byrne, Young Thug, Iggy Pop, and electronic artist Anyma, as reported by Billboard on September 16, 2025.JENNIE performs at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Image via Getty)According to Billboard, this early announcement breaks from Coachella tradition. For most of the 2010s, festival organizers revealed lineups in early January, forcing other events to delay their announcements if they shared artists with Coachella. The post-pandemic landscape has changed that timeline. After a slow 2024 festival, where headliners Tyler, the Creator, Lana Del Rey, and Doja Cat failed to sell out tickets immediately, organizers began announcing lineups earlier to boost sales.For the 2025 edition, tickets went on sale in November, drawing 120,000 attendees per weekend compared to 80,000 in 2024, Billboard reported. Now, for 2026, organizers are moving ticket sales up by more than three months, with passes priced at $549 going on sale September 19, 2025.