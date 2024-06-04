Eurovision and Black Lace singer Colin Gibb dies at 70

Colin Gibb, a member and singer of the popular band Black Lace, passed away on June 2, 2024, at the age of 70. His wife, Sue Kelly, shared the news with fans via Facebook, stating that her husband had passed away in the afternoon.

In her heartfelt tribute on Sunday, Sue Kelly said:

"I love you Colin, spent 22 years living your Agadoo dream, we were due to retire to Spain on Thursday, you were so happy, so looking forward to our new life, now you're gone. As we used to say, always love you forever."

Colin was born on September 8, 1953, in England. Despite Black Lace undergoing multiple lineup changes since its inception in 1975, Colin remained a constant member of the band. Moreover, the singer announced his retirement on May 13, 2024, via Facebook, stating that "all good things must come to an end."

"We had some great times together touring the world" — Black Lace member Dene Michael remembers Colin Gibb

Apart from Colin's wife, Sue Kelly, one of Black Lace's members, Dene Michael, took to social media to express his emotions on the demise of Colin Gibb, stating:

"So sad to hear the passing of my singing partner with Black Lace RIP my friend Colin Gibb. God Bless. We had some great times together touring the world."

Black Lace's official Facebook account also posted about Colin's passing, noting that he was one of the founding members of the band alongside Alan Barton. The post mentioned that he "will be truly missed by everyone who knew him" and extended love and support to his family and friends during this difficult time.

As per The Metro News, Colin's friend Steve White also shared a statement on the singer's passing, noting that Colin had now reunited with Alan Barton, who passed away in 1995. In his statement, Steve White added:

"When anyone has mocked this act over the years – and let’s be honest, many have – I have always flown the flag for Black Lace. There is not a DJ, holiday park or family entertainer anywhere that hasn’t made use of the hits they recorded at some point."

According to the Telegraph and Argus, the band's management company billed them as "the UK's number 1 party band," due to their immense popularity. Colin Gibb was known for performing in his quirky pineapple print shirt.

In a piece covered by Daily Mail Online on June 3, 2024, Kelly shared that Colin wanted his friends and fans to wear the iconic floral pineapple T-shirts from the Agadoo video. Additionally, he urged people to donate to a cat charity rather than buying flowers. However, the details regarding his funeral have not been disclosed as of now.

Details about Colin Gibb's band Black Lace explored

According to Last.FM, Black Lace began as a four-piece group with Colin Gibb and Alan Barton as the founding members. The band is popularly remembered for finishing seventh for the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1979 for the song Mary Ann.

Black Lace's biggest success came in 1984 with the release of their single Agadoo, which sold more than a million copies worldwide, reaching No. 2 on the UK chart. This success earned Colin the nickname Mr. Agadoo, a title given to him by radio interviewer and presenter Richard Whiteley when he presented Agadoo with a golden disc for sales in the UK.

According to The Mirror UK, Colin celebrated 40 years of Black Lace's formation by doing live shows and teaming up with vocalist and guitarist Gordon King.

While Colin Gibb's friends and family are sharing their heartfelt sentiments about the Black Lace singer's passing away on social media, there has been no statement on the cause of his death yet.