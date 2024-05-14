How did David Sanborn die? Iconic saxophonist passes away at 78

American alto saxophonist David Sanborn, who is a six-time Grammy Award winner and who worked with Stevie Wonder and David Bowie on their records, has passed away at the age of 78.

On Monday, May 13, 2024, the musician's official account on X confirmed the news that he died on Sunday. The team revealed that the cause of death was complications of prostate cancer, which he had been battling since 2018. The statement read:

"It is with sad and heavy hearts that we convey to you the loss of internationally renowned, 6-time Grammy Award-winning, saxophonist, David Sanborn. Mr. Sanborn passed Sunday afternoon, May 12th, after an extended battle with prostate cancer with complications."

Sanborn was touring across the United States and had 17 upcoming concerts.

David Sanborn, an influential saxophonist whose work spanned genres, dies of prostate cancer at 78

David Sanborn was born on July 30, 1945, in Tampa, Florida, United States. He began his career by playing the saxophone at the age of 14 with blues musicians Albert King and Little Milton.

The musician was introduced to the instrument when he was three years old as a form of treatment therapy after contracting polio. David Sanborn has been known to work on several genres throughout his life from bringing jazz sensibilities to pop and also joining in R&B, and rock records.

He passed away on Sunday in Tarrytown, New York. The official X account posted tweets after his passing that read:

"Mr. Sanborn had been dealing with prostate cancer since 2018, but had been able to maintain his normal schedule of concerts until just recently. Indeed he already had concerts scheduled into 2025. David Sanborn was a seminal figure in contemporary pop and jazz music. It has been said that he ‘put the saxophone back into Rock ’n Roll.’”

David Sanborn went to Northwestern University and the University of Iowa to study music. He then traveled to California and joined the Butterfield Blues Band playing Woodstock with Paul Butterfield. Early in his career, the musician performed live with the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and Stevie Wonder. He told The Times in 1996:

"I sometimes get looped in with jazz musicians because I play sax and improvise. But if you know my music, you wouldn’t confuse it with jazz. There are certain stylistic and rhythmic elements that keep me from being in that category."

The musician contributed to Steve’s 1972 album Talking Book and Bowie's Young Americans track in 1975. He made his debut as a solo artist that same year, with the album Taking Off.

He collaborated with several celebrities after that, including Simon, James Taylor, Luther Vandross, and Eric Clapton, according to his website.

David Sanborn released 25 albums in his decades-long career including eight projects that went gold and one that earned the platinum status. In March 2024, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award for jazz music. He said at the time:

"I'm so glad I am alive to receive this. I am deeply grateful and amazingly honored to receive this award in my hometown of St. Louis."

David Sanborn won six Grammy awards, with his first being in The Best R&B Instrumental Performance category for All I Need Is You in 1982.

The saxophonist also worked on projects other than recording music. He hosted a radio program, The Jazz Show, and had a podcast called As We Speak. He also worked on a YouTube series called Sanborn Sessions with his nephew and brother-in-law.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Soyer, who is also a musician, known for being a composer, pianist, and vocalist.