"Getting dissed in Jazz is wild" — Fans in awe as Masego releases saxophone version for the BBL Drizzy challenge 

Music producer Masego stunned the internet after dropping his rendition of Metro Boomin’s BBL Drizzy. Amid the ongoing Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap battle, Metro Boomin fueled the beef with Drake after releasing BBL Drizzy and asking fans to share their best rap lyrics.

The winner of the 'BBL Drizzy' contest would receive a “free beat” from the industry legend along with $10,000. It seems like the Jamaican musician is also participating in the competition.

Masego released a saxophone rendition titled BBL Drizzy Sax Diss.wav on May 6. The track is over two minutes long and has taken the internet by surprise.

For those uninitiated, Masego, whose real name is Micah Davis, is a Kingston, Jamaica native best known for his electronic and R&B tracks. He has gained immense respect in the industry by collaborating with idols like Kehlani, Kaytranada, and Drake, among others. He went viral on social media in 2017 after releasing Tadow in collaboration with French musician FKJ.

Internet users had a field day with the latest Davis song release. Many could not believe that the 30-year-old musician managed to diss Drake through a jazz instrument. A few reactions to the music drop on X read:

"Remarkably unseriousssss hahahaha," said one fan.

"Never thought I’d ever see disstrumentals become a thing and yet here we are. Hip hop is moving the needle," another fan noted.

"Not Masego joining the beef too," said one X user.

"this is too hard, i need it on spotify," a netizen hoped as well.

"Masego said “I’m bout to get that beat from a Metro for free," another netizen hilairously noted.

"the sax has entered the chat," a X user commented.

"I'm weak... omg Masego," a platform user jokingly said.

Among the many people amazed by the creation, Metro Boomin himself took to X to applaud the artist. In response to Davis’ latest project, Metro Boomin said:

Everything to know about Masego and Drake's Champagne Poetry collaboration

Exactly why Micah Davis decided to hop on the Drake-diss bandwagon remained unknown at the time of writing this article. The former's decision to participate in the 'BBL Drizzy' contest surprised many, as he and Drake had collaborated on the Champagne Poetry track in 2021.

Drake sampled Davis' hit song Navajo in Champagne Poetry, with the latter being credited as the song's producer. Hence, fans assumed that the two artists were on good terms.

However, with Davis participating in the Drake-diss contest, many have taken to the internet to speculate what went wrong between the two. Hot New Hip Hop reported that some netizens believed Drizzy did not want Davis to receive royalties for sampling Navajo. The news outlet reported that one Reddit user believed Drizzy wanted to pay Davis through “exposure.”

The speculation remains unverified. It is also worth noting that Davis has seemingly confirmed that he was paid for the sampling. The musician had previously shown off his flashy necklace and said he bought it from Drake using Navajo.

Davis had also expressed excitement over the collaboration in the past. Hence, his latest music drop continues to take fans by surprise. Fans are now waiting for Drake to respond to the 'BBL Drizzy' contest.