Finesse2Tymes reportedly sued by former driver over 2023 after-party shooting: Everything we know so far

Finesse2Tymes has reportedly been named in a lawsuit filed by a man named Ernest Flores, who previously worked as the rapper's driver. The lawsuit is linked to a shooting incident that occurred in June 2023, during which Flores was injured in the head after being shot.

The incident took place at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge, a nightclub in Georgia that has since closed. According to Hip Hop DX, the lawsuit was initially filed in October 2024 against the club's owners. However, Finesse2Tymes' name was added to the legal documents this month.

Also known as Ricky Hampton, the rapper released his debut album, Art of War, in November of last year. He is also known for his singles such as First 48, Back End, and Gucci Flow.

Finesse2Tymes' driver mentioned negligence in crowd control and lack of security in the lawsuit

The court documents from Ernest Flores' case were obtained by TMZ on Saturday, February 1. They stated that the driver was working for the rapper at the time he attended the radio station Hot 107.9's after-party during the annual Birthday Bash Weekend concert.

In the lawsuit, Ernest claimed that the nightclub was well aware of potential criminal activities that could happen from huge gatherings at the place. However, the venue still allowed the party to continue and Finesse2Tymes to be on the stage.

While the party went on normally, gunshots were heard at around 3 a.m., reportedly triggered by an argument. Around five people were shot at the venue, and Ernest suffered an injury on his head.

According to the lawsuit, Ernest had to undergo emotional trauma, pain, and suffering as a result of the incident. He alleged that he had to pay a lot of medical bills after being injured. He added that Finesse2Tymes reportedly did not arrange enough security at the venue based on the crowd that came to attend the party.

Furthermore, Ernest said that his cap with a bullet hole and clothes with blood keep on reminding him about the incident every time. Notably, Hampton is yet to share a response to the allegations of Flores.

Finesse2Tymes recently got involved in another legal trouble

Additionally, an arrest warrant was recently issued against the rapper for reportedly threatening a woman, who is the guardian of one of his former students, FNG King, as reported by Complex on January 31, 2025.

While the woman's identity remains unknown, the incident happened outside her Texas-based shop in October last year, and Finesse2Tymes was allegedly accompanied by his brother at the time. According to Complex, the case reportedly happened over King's custody, and the woman immediately got in touch with the cops after she was threatened.

The outlet also stated that during the incident, Ricky requested the woman to speak to FNG King, who allegedly came running out of the store a few moments later and went inside the woman's car.

Hampton then reportedly walked towards the vehicle, and his brother seemingly hinted at using a firearm as he spoke to the woman. Hampton allegedly shouted at the woman, saying that she would die on camera and that his brother had an outline looking like a gun under his shirt. As of now, Hampton and his brother have not been charged, and further updates on the matter are awaited.

