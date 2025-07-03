Foo Fighters drops new song for the first time since Dave Grohl controversy in 30th anniversary celebration of their debut album

Almost two years after their last album, But Here We Are, and the first time since Dave Grohl's September 2024 controversy, Foo Fighters have dropped a new song called Today's Song. For the unversed, Dave Grohl announced that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage, resulting in the band going on a hiatus and cancelling their tours at the time.

The latest track, which was released on June 2, 2025, commemorates the 30th anniversary of the band's 1995 self-titled debut album. Today's Song features lyrics hinting at the band's evolution post their hiatus and through a challenging period last year, with lyrics like:

“I woke today screaming for change, I knew that I must/ So here lies a shadow, ashes to ashes, dust into dust/ You know that nothing can prepare you, oh no/ Don’t let this cruel world compare you, oh no,”

Additionally, Foo Fighters' lead singer Dave Grohl penned a note reflecting on the band's journey over the years on their official website. In the lengthy note, Grohl acknowledged the contribution of John Freese, the band's drummer, who was let go in May 2025.

The band's founder also mentioned former drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in 2022, stating:

"And… Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivaled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination."

How was the idea of Foo Fighters conceived? Band's founder, Dave Grohl, shares the story

In his heartfelt note reflecting on the band's journey and celebrating three decades of the Foo Fighters' debut album, Dave Grohl shared the story of how the band was started.

The story dates back to November 24, 1994, when the weather was perfect to host a formal dinner party at home. Dave Grohl mentioned that he made arrangements for a dinner party, keeping every guest in mind.

"Even the world’s greatest psychic could not have predicted what was in store for us, just hours later." the band's founder mentioned

At the time, Grohl asked the Ouija board in his house if there was a ghost present in his basement, and the board landed on the word "YES." However, he ignored it and carried on with the party upstairs. Further into the story, Dave Grohl revealed that it wasn't just another party, but he was hosting Thanksgiving dinner.

The Foo Fighters founder added that it was at that very dinner party that he first encountered "a young, spry Nate Mendel." For the unversed, Nate Mendel is a bass guitarist and a core member of the band. Delving into how one thing led to the other, Dave Grohl mentioned:

"A few heaping plates of food, a few bottles of wine, one thing leading to another, and before long we had started a new band with other dear friends, Pat Smear and William Goldsmith. We called it Foo Fighters."

Toward the end of this note, the band's lead vocalist said that it had been 30 years since the time he first sat beside Nate Mendel with his hands on an Ouija board, realizing how there wasn't any way to predict how the night would transform their lives.

"And just as I was that stormy Thanksgiving evening in 1994, I am still grateful for life, love, music, and the mystery of where this path may lead us next." Dave Grohl wrote

In other news, Foo Fighters will be performing in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 2, 2025, followed by Singapore on October 7, 2025, Tokyo on October 7, 2025, Japan on October 10, 2025, and Mexico City on November 14, 2025.

