Josh Freese net worth: Foo Fighters' drummer's fortune explored in wake of abrupt firing

Drummer Josh Freese has announced his departure from the rock band Foo Fighters following an abrupt dismissal. Freese, who replaced Taylor Hawkins following his death, shared the news via Instagram on Friday, May 16, 2025.

The drummer revealed that on Monday, Foo Fighters called to inform him they had decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." He noted that the group did not specify a reason. He continued:

"I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band."

Freese clarified that he operates as a freelance drummer and has "bounced between (different) bands." Asserting he was "fine," he added:

"In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed."

Concluding his Instagram post on a light note, Josh Freese quipped:

"Stay tuned for my "Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters" list."

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Josh Freese has an estimated net worth of around $4 million. According to Deadline, Freese joined the band for tribute concerts dedicated to Hawkins in London and Los Angeles in September 2022 and officially became a member of Foo Fighters in 2023. The current lineup includes frontman Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, and Rami Jaffee.

Josh Freese gained recognition in the 1990s and 2000s as a session drummer

According to Famous Birthday, Josh Freese was born on December 25, 1972, in Orlando, Florida. He grew up in a musically inclined household, with his father, Stan, being a renowned tuba player. According to Stan's memoir, Music, Mayhem, and the Mouse: My "Tubazar" Life, he was a director of bands at Walt Disney World Resort and led the Walt Disney World Marching Band.

Meanwhile, Josh's mother, Patricia, is a classical pianist and a writer. His brother, Jason, is a multi-instrumentalist who has toured with the Goo Goo Dolls, Dr. Dre, and Lenny Kravitz, among others.

Josh discovered his passion for music early on and began playing drums when he was just 8. At 12, he joined his first band, Polo, which was listed among the Top 40 bands at Disneyland, according to Freese's biography on his website.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Josh Freese's professional career gained traction after he joined the punk rock band The Vandals as a teenager. Shortly thereafter, he became the drummer for the new wave group Devo. Since then, he has juggled roles with multiple famous bands, gaining prominence as a session drummer in the 1990s and 2000s.

According to Grand Canyon University, session musicians are temporary members of a band who provide backup to the main recording artist or group. They sometimes are invited to tour with an artist or band. As a session drummer, Josh Freese has played for Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle, The Offspring, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, and several others across rock and punk genres.

Freese also pursued solo projects, releasing albums like Since 1972 and My New Friends. According to Celebrity Net Worth, while releasing the former project, the drummer started a marketing campaign offering fan experiences like signed CDs and personal drum lessons.

Josh Freese lives in Southern California with his wife, Nicole, and their four kids—Hunter, August, Olive, and Lu Lu.

Foo Fighters have not yet released an official statement regarding the development. They are scheduled to perform live this October at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

