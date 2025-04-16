What is Lenny Kravitz's net worth? All about musician's reported nightclub in the basement of his Paris house

American singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz recently gave a tour of his luxurious residence in Paris to Architectural Digest. In the YouTube video posted on April 15, Lenny revealed having a nightclub in the basement of the house, which he lovingly calls Hotel Roxie. According to Lenny, the house was named after his mother, Roxie Roker, who always wanted to live in Paris.

Lenny even called the basement club the "heart and soul" of the house. The venue is designed with red lighting and seems quite cozy. The YouTube video featured a bunch of people grooving to music and having drinks. Lenny, too, ended up joining the group briefly.

The owner of the lavish Paris refuge, Lenny Kravitz, is a 60-year-old singer with a net worth of $90 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Lenny first saw this residence in Paris back in the 2000s and loved the place. The 1920s mansion was reportedly owned previously by Countess Anne d'Ornano, the former mayor of Deauville.

In 2001, the singer purchased a 6-bedroom house in Miami for $9 million. A few years later, however, Lenny Kravitz sold the property for $14.5 million. As per celebritynetworth.com, the singer has owned homes in the Bahamas, Brazil, and Paris.

For the unversed, Lenny's debut album titled Let Love Rule was released in September 1989. The project gained massive popularity and even made it to the 61st rank on the Billboard 200. Since Lenny has dropped a number of popular songs, including Fields of Joy, Are You Gonna Go My Way, Is There Any Love in Your Heart, Here to Love, and Fly Away.

In 1987, Lenny tied the knot with Lisa Bonet and welcomed their daughter, Zoë Isabella Kravitz, in December 1988. The former couple got formally divorced in the year 1993. According to the Architectural Digest, Lenny's Paris home has been a "spiritual tribute" to his family.

Exploring more about Lenny Kravitz's mansion in Paris

At the beginning of the home tour, Lenny revealed why he named the mansion after his mother, Roxie Roker. According to Lenny Kravitz, Roxie wanted to retire after the American sitcom The Jeffersons, but it never happened. Lenny said:

"She never got to do it so I'm doing it for both of us and this place is a real gift."

The singer then opened up about his love for the city for its music, art, fashion, and cuisine. Talking about the entry hall of the house, he showed the grand piano there, which he designed with Steinway.

The next part of the house, which he showed, was the petite salon known as the "Roxie Rune", dedicated to Roxie. He then shifted to the grand salon, where he would hang out. What caught the eye about the room, it was built around boxer Muhammad Ali memorabilia. He continued:

"Another thing I love about this room is this is the first chandelier that I designed."

Further in the video, Lenny Kravitz shows the beautiful dining space, library, a studio, the bedroom, and the much-talked-about private club. The photos of the fancy house were further circulated across the internet, with netizens complimenting the singer's taste.

