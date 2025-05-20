Is Shane Hawkins replacing Josh Freese in Foo Fighters? Taylor Hawkins' son dispels rumors after band fired their drummer

A few days after drummer Josh Freese claimed to have been thrown out of Foo Fighters, rumors sparked that Shane Hawkins was going to replace him. For the unversed, Josh joined the rock band in 2023, after the sudden demise of Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

However, Shane cleared the air after it was reported that he was going on a tour with his dad, Taylor Hawkins' covers band Chevy Metal, in July 2025. Shane even took to Instagram and shared that he was excited about the upcoming tour that was set to begin on July 19, with the first show in Denver. The tour was scheduled to conclude on August 31, with the final show in Agoura Hills.

In the Instagram post, Shane confirmed his association with Chevy Metal.

"@chevy_metal gunna be a blast," he wrote.

Thus, it could be concluded that Shane Hawkins will not be replacing Josh Freeze in the rock band Foo Fighters. According to reports by NME, the rumors about Shane replacing Josh sparked since the 18-year-old drummer played with Foo Fighters during their recent tours and at shows meant as tributes to his dad.

While it is confirmed that Shane wouldn't be replacing Josh Freese, it is unclear who the new drummer of the rock band will be. As for Chevy Metal, Shane has been playing in the band since he was 11, and this band was officially founded by Taylor Hawkins in 2013.

Josh Freese stated that he wasn't mad but was "shocked and disappointed" after getting fired from the rock band

In an Instagram post, Josh Freese revealed that he was let go by the Foo Fighters, without being given any reason behind the decision. The step did not just shock fans but also seemingly "shocked and disappointed" Freese. In the post, he wrote that he got to know about it on Monday night.

"I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage and I support whatever they feel is best for the band," Freese further added.

He continued that in his career of about 40 years, he was never asked to leave a band. Josh Freese then mentioned that he had worked as a freelancer and thus had played with many bands, making the current situation "fine" for him.

In another Instagram post, uploaded on May 19, 2025, he shared a list of 10 reasons that could be responsible for him being removed from the band. The post humorously included reasons like "demanded starting every rehearsal with a 20-minute cowbell sound bath" and "refused to perform unless he was guaranteed a Ouija board and nunchucks after every show."

Meanwhile, fans are now excited to see who the next drummer of Foo Fighters will be, now that Freese has been asked to leave the spot.

As for Josh Freese, he has been a drummer for the Vandals since 1989. Meanwhile, he was also a member of the new wave band called Devo since 1996. Then, from 1997 to 1999, Josh became a part of the hard rock band Guns N' Roses. From 1999 to 2012, Josh Freese was playing for the alternative rock band A Perfect Circle.

