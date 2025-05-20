“Promised Noodles he could be 4th guitarist”- Josh Freese shares 10 hilarious possible reasons why he got fired from Foo Fighters 

Josh Freese, the former Foo Fighters drummer, has turned his unexpected exit from the band into a comedic spectacle. On Monday, May 19, 2025, Freese posted a tongue-in-cheek Instagram list titled "Top 10 Possible Reasons Josh Got Booted from the Foos," poking fun at the vague explanation he received for his dismissal.

The band informed him last week they were moving “in a different direction” but provided no specific cause, leaving fans and Freese speculating. Josh Freese’s list humorously answers why he was fired, blending absurdity with inside jokes.

Highlights include his refusal to grow a beard, whistling the band’s hit My Hero incessantly on tour, and claiming he could “only name one Fugazi song” (a nod to frontman Dave Grohl’s D.C. punk roots). The drummer also joked about promising Offspring guitarist Noodles a spot as the Foo Fighters’ “fourth guitarist,” prompting Noodles to reply in the comments, “But you PROMISED!”

Other entries mock his meticulous drumming style, with Freese quipping that his “metronome-like precision” was labeled “soulless” and that he demanded rehearsals begin with a “20-minute cowbell sound bath.” Josh Freese joined the Foo Fighters in May 2023, stepping into the role following the sudden death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

His tenure included rigorous touring and high-profile performances, such as the band’s 2023 Coachella set, where Freese’s versatility shone, making his abrupt firing particularly surprising. The Foo Fighters have not issued a formal statement regarding the decision or announced a replacement drummer.

With only one confirmed show scheduled for 2025, an October 4 performance at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, the move has sparked speculation about the band’s next steps.

The 10 reasons behind Josh Freese’s exit

Josh Freese’s list blends self-deprecation and playful jabs at rock-star tropes. Among the standout “offenses” are his devotion to astrology (“missed a studio session because Mercury was in retrograde”), an insistence on post-show Ouija boards and nunchucks, and his alleged obsession with polyrhythms.

However, the top reason was his love of poodles.

“The whole poodle thing was getting to be a bit much,” he wrote, referencing his well-documented affection for the breed.

The post also nods to Freese’s eclectic career, which spans collaborations with Sting, Guns N’ Roses, and Danny Elfman. His versatility made the Foo Fighters’ “different direction” rationale puzzling to fans. While the band’s silence leaves room for speculation, Freese’s humor has reframed the narrative, highlighting his resilience and trademark wit.

The Foo Fighters’ decision to let go of Josh Freese marks another shift for the band following Hawkins’ passing. Their sparse 2025 schedule, contrasting with years of relentless touring, hints at potential recalibration. Meanwhile, Freese remains a sought-after session musician, with credits spanning rock, pop, and experimental genres.

While the specifics of his exit remain unclear, Josh Freese’s list ensures the conversation stays lighthearted. It also reflects a broader trend of artists using social media to reclaim narratives around professional setbacks. As the Foo Fighters navigate this transition, fans await clarity on their creative “direction” and whether it involves a fourth guitarist, Noodles.

