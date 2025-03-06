G$ Lil Ronnie GoFundMe: Fundraiser for slain North Texas rapper and his 5-year-old daughter raises over $45K

North Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter were killed in a shooting that took place at a car wash in northern Texas on March 3, 2025. As per USA Today's report dated March 3, 2025, police mentioned that two suspects opened fire at the rapper and his daughter before 11 am in Forest Hill, a suburban area approximately 30 miles west of Dallas.

While officers tried to resuscitate G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old, they were unable to do so and both victims were pronounced dead at the same. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established for the mother of G$ Lil Ronnie's child and is titled 'Support a Grieving Mother After Tragedy'.

Fundraiser for G$ Lil Ronnie's partner (Image via gofundme.com)

The fundraiser, organized by Shamon Jones, has raised $46,274 as of March 6, 2025, reaching 71% of its goal of acquiring $65K.

The description of the fundraiser mentions that the death of G$ Lil Ronnie and his child has left his family devasted and that the child's mother is "left not only grieving the loss of her beloved daughter and partner but also struggling to support her household during this difficult time."

The 'Support a Grieving Mother After Tragedy' organizer mentioned that the funds were being collected to help the late rapper's partner with financial support as she attempts to rebuild her life and navigate the loss of her loved ones.

Moreover, the fundraiser encourages contributions of all sizes as it will ease the financial burden on Lil Ronnie's partner, allowing her to provide for the family and focus on healing.

The fundraiser's description concludes with an appreciation for the donor's generosity and kindness toward honoring the memory of the late rapper and his daughter.

Police identify suspects in double murder of rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter

As per Fox5 Atlanta's report dated March 5, 2025, a preliminary investigation by the Forest Hill Police Department revealed that the suspects ran away from the scene in a white four-door Kia after committing the crime.

Additionally, police have identified the suspects of G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter's killing as 21-year-old Jakobe Russell and 24-year-old Adonis Robinson. Both suspects belong to Fort Worth. Requesting the public to assist the police in searching for the suspects, Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez said:

"They're scared. They're cowards. They're hiding. We ask the public, please, you know where they're at? Let us know. I want to reaffirm to the community that we will hold criminals accountable. We're not going to allow them to come in here and think they can get away with it."

Public records showcase that one of the suspects, Adonis Robinson, is known to have a violent criminal history and is a registered s*x offender. Robinson was arrested in 2019 and later convicted of assaulting a woman while she was taking a walk along a trail near Marine Creek Reservoir.

While the police are actively on the lookout for the suspects of rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his child's murder, they don't have a motive for the crime yet. Chief Hernandez mentioned that the investigation on the double murder is ongoing and the Texas Rangers are reviewing and analyzing every piece of information available.

