Who was DarooBaby? Real name explored as tributes pour in amid reports of rapper's passing away 

Houston rapper DarooBaby, born Darrin Liggins, reportedly died recently, although the exact date of his death is disputed. Reports of his demise began surfacing on social media, accompanied by a clip that supposedly shows his body lying on the ground with police surrounding the area.

According to a post by @houstondrill on X, the incident occurred in Sunnyside, in southern Houston. Police arrived in the area around 7.40 pm local time.

The Houston community and those who streamed DarooBaby's music were shocked to hear about the rapper's alleged death. Although some were hesitant to believe the news, they still offered their condolences to the rapper's family.

"f**k bro, if it’s all true RIP to daro and condolences to his family and friends", wrote one person.

"I started tearing up when I see dis can't een front. I listen to perc talk like everyday . Rip mane", said another.

"you lying bro, i cant imagine how his fam feels rn", one person wrote.

According to @ripflexxico's tweet from February 19, an Instagram account named @krashdamenace supposedly laughed about Daroo's death.

The clip consisted of a series of Instagram Stories posted by @krashdamenace. In some of these, a group of young men posed with firearms. In one slide, the account appeared to address Daroo:

"See u tryna click up wit dem opps got yo dumbssa slimed"

The account posted a short clip of DarooBaby in another slide with the subtext:

"U was suppose to kome kill me wen u got out big boi why u leave us like Det"

Netizens condemned @krashdamenace and the other boys who allegedly joked about the situation. Some interpreted that the person behind the account and the other men appearing in its Instagram Stories may have been involved in DarooBaby's alleged death.

"N***as admit to their own crimes online then be confused when they get booked", wrote one X user.

"I’m confused. They posting ARs on their stories but that kid made a joke in a group chat and got picked up by the fbi in Florida?!?? Come get these villains off the streets!!!", said another.

"Killing someone then posting it on ig for a flex. Yeah, get all these yn's the f**k outta here", one more chimed in.

DarooBaby reportedly shot dead during a confrontation at a gas station

The rapper was reportedly shot to death at a gas station. Entertainment blog KossyDerrickent reports that Houston police were informed of a deadly shooting at 305 Hadley St on Sunday around midnight. Two men reportedly confronted another man during their night out after they caught him trying to ransack nearby vehicles.

The alleged culprit reportedly shot at the two men and then fled the scene. One of the men was supposedly DarooBaby. According to police, the other man was taken to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition. KossyDerrickent's blog states that the alleged shooter was identified as a 5-foot-8 tall Black man with gold dreadlocks.

Viberate describes DarooBaby as a popular musical figure "known for his contemporary hip-hop sound". Daroo's music combines classic elements of hip-hop with "cutting-edge production methods."

Some tracks that earned him recognition in the rap scene include 556ixers, Shordy Flow, PMO, Like A Pimp, If It's Up, 20 Sticks, and Smoking Loud.

Daroo collaborated with GetRichZay on 556ixers and worked with other artists, including Roddy Ricch and Guapo.

