Who was G$ Lil Ronnie and what happened to him? Real name and all about the Texas rapper in wake of his and daughter's tragic passing

North Texas rapper Ronnie “LilRonnie” Smith, best known as G$ Lil Ronnie, and his five-year-old daughter have passed away. The duo were at a car wash in Forest Hill on Monday, March 3, where they were shot multiple times. Law enforcement confirmed that one of the two suspects has been recognized and the investigation is ongoing.

Ad

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, two males wearing blue jeans and gray sweaters approached the Slappy Car Wash branch in Forest Hill at 10:45 am in their white Kia car. They then approached G$ Lil Ronnie’s car and shot the father and child to death.

As per The Neighborhood Talk, witnesses heard 20 to 30 shots. Becky Johnson, who lives near the car wash, said in an interview with 11 Alive that she called the police after hearing gunfire.

Ad

Trending

She said:

“I heard six- one, two, three, pop. pop, pop, pop, pop- then about a few seconds later, I heard another six.”

Ad

For the uninitiated, Ronnie Smith was best known in the DFW, Houston and Memphic rap scenes. The Kansas City, Missouri-born is best known for his songs like Red Roses, Wops, Count Up and Best In Texas among others.

He has amassed nearly 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Ronnie Smith was 30 years old at the time of his death.

“He was a family man” - Family member issues statement in wake of G$ Lil Ronnie and daughter’s death

As per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, G$ Lil Ronnie's aunt, Stella Houston, confirmed with reporters that he was cleaning out his car in the car wash when the shooters approached him.

Ad

As per the news outlet, she said:

“He was a rapper. He didn’t bother nobody. He didn’t target nobody. He was a family man and he was going around raping, okay. Why would you target him?”

G$ Lil Ronnie has released multiple albums, including Literally, Fuk da Politics and Trappin & Gamblin. As per Vinyl Me Please, Smith drew inspiration from hip-hop legends like T-Pain and Usher.

Ad

Hot New Hip Hop reported that his authentic storytelling and precise narration of street tales earned him a large fan-following. He had amassed nearly 150,000 followers on his official Instagram account at the time of writing this article.

Ad

In February, G$ Lil Ronnie captured the internet’s attention after revealing that he asked his daughter’s friend to accompany him and his daughter after learning that the friend was upset because her father could not make it to the school’s “Donuts with Daddy” school event.

Smith explained:

“We Let Her kno it’s Ok 2 Join us & She Can Snap it Up & That Changer her Whole Mood My Lil Valentines Literally”

Ad

Ad

With one of the suspects being identified by law enforcement, a judge has signed a capital murder warrant against him. However, the police have not released the suspects’ identities at the time of writing this article.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram revealed that family and friends gathered near the car wash following his passing where ambulances, Forest Hill Police Officers, firefighters and the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, among other law enforcement agencies, were present.

The Texas Rangers are reportedly heading the investigation, with followers expecting further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE