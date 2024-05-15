Godsmack's 2024 US tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Godsmack 2024 US tour is scheduled to be held from September 26, 2024, to October 26, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The new dates are part of the previously announced tour from July 19, 2024, and come after the band's Vibez tour was wrapped up on May 1, 2024.

The upcoming tour was announced on May 14, 2024, and will feature performances in cities such as Bangor, Nevada, and Uncasville, among others.

The presale for the tour will be held on May 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed with the code LIGHTING. A platinum presale will be available at the same time. There will be Live Nation and local venue presales available starting May 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

General tickets for the tour will be available on May 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster or the band's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced for the new tour as of the writing of this article.

Godsmack's 2024 US tour: Dates and venues

Godsmack 2024 US tour dates and venues are given below:

September 26, 2024 – Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amphitheater

September 26, 2024 – Saint Paul, Minnesota at 93X Family Reunion

September 27, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at 102.9 The HOG Hog Havoc

September 28, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan at 101 WRIF Detroit Riff Fest

October 1, 2024 – North Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena

October 2, 2024 – Grand Prairie, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre

October 4, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater

October 5, 2024 – Tucson, Arizona at AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol

October 7, 2024 – Highland, California at Yaamava’s Theater

October 10, 2024 – Reno, Nevada at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

October 12, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

October 13, 2024 – Kent, Washington State at KISW 99.9 Halloween Hullabaloo

October 16, 2024 – Loveland, Colorado at Blue FCU Arena

October 17, 2024 – Colorado, Springs, Colorado at Sunset Amphitheatre

October 19, 2024 – Wichita, Kansas at Hartman Arena

October 20, 2024 – St. Charles, Missouri at The Family Arena

October 22, 2024 – Pikeville, Kentucky at Appalachian Wireless Arena

October 23, 2024 – Wheeling, West Virginia at Wesbanco Arena

October 25, 2024 – Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center

October 26, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

The dates and venues for the previously announced tour shows are also given below:

July 19, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Upheaval Festival

July 20, 2024 – Mansfield, Ohio at Inkcarceration Festival

July 21, 2024 – Verona, New York at Turning Stone Resort Casino

July 23, 2024 – Johnstown, Pennsylvania at 1st Summit Arena

July 25, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Godsmack will be supported on the tour by the bands Nothing More and Flat Back, as well as Jason Hook of Five Finger Death Punch fame, Halestorm, and Dorothy, among others.

As part of their upcoming tour, Godsmack will perform at three festivals, starting with an appearance at the Upheaval Festival in Michigan, where bands like Breaking Benjamin, The Offspring, and more will also perform.

The band will then perform at the Inkcarceration Festival in Ohio, which is also scheduled to feature acts such as Killswitch Engage and Hollywood Undead, among others.

Finally, Godsmack is scheduled to perform at RIFF Fest 2024 at the Pine Knob Theater in Clarkston, Michigan, on September 28, 2024. The Fest is also set to feature bands like Seether and Asking Alexandria in its lineup.