Wynonna Judd 2024 U.S tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Wynonna Judd 2024 U.S tour is scheduled to be held from September 6, 2024, to October 5, 2024, in venues across mainland United States. The tour is titled Back To Wy Tour and is part of her larger tour of the same name that began last year in October.

The upcoming tour will feature shows in cities such as Billings, Saratoga, and Los Angeles, among others. The tour was announced by Wynonna Judd via a post on her official Instagram page on May 13, 2024, stating:

"I can’t wait to see your smiling faces, to feel your energy, and to create new memories surrounding these songs that will last us the rest of our lives! Thank you for being the heartbeat of this tour, for allowing us a second chance to connect with you over these 2 albums, and for making every moment on stage feel like coming home...Back To Wy."

Artist presale for the Wynonna Judd tour will be available from May 14, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. The said presale can be accessed exclusively by members of the singer's fan club, which can be joined via her official website.

There will be a Live Nation presale available from May 15, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK. There will be a Ticketmaster presale also available at the same time.

General tickets will be available from May 17, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via the aforementioned official website or via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Wynonna Judd 2024 U.S tour dates and venues

Wynonna Judd 2024 U.S tour dates and venues are given below:

September 6, 2024 — Hutchinson, Kansas at Kansas State Fair

September 7, 2024 — Tulsa, Oklahoma at River Spirit Casino

September 8, 2024 — Lubbock, Texas at Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall

September 11, 2024 — Colorado Springs, Colorado at Pikes Peak Center

September 13, 2024 — Casper, Wyoming at Ford Wyoming Center

September 14, 2024 — Billings, Montana at Alberta Bair Theater for the Performing Arts

September 18, 2024 — Boise, Idaho at Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

September 20, 2024 — Woodinville, Washington State at Chateau Ste Michelle Winery

September 21, 2024 — Airway Heights, Washington State at BECU Live at Northern Quest

September 24, 2024 — Idaho Falls, Idaho at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center

September 25, 2024 — Sandy, Utah at Sandy Amphitheater

September 27, 2024 — Saratoga, California at Mountain Winery

September 28, 2024 — Wheatland, California at Hard Rock Live Sacramento

September 29, 2024 — Porterville, California at Eagle Mountain Casino

October 2, 2024 — El Cajon, California at The Magnolia

October 4, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Walt Disney Concert Hall

October 5, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

Expand Tweet

The upcoming tour, like all the other tour legs, will celebrate Wynonna Judd's first two albums, the 1992 self-titled album Wynonna and the 1993 album Tell Me Why. The former, a multi-platinum certified album, remains the singer's most popular album till date, having peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Aside from her upcoming tour, Wynonna Judd is also scheduled to perform at several events and festivals, starting with a performance at the Railbird Festival in Kentucky on June 1, 2024.

Expand Tweet

This is scheduled to be followed by her performance at the Ski Hi Stampede in Colorado in July, followed by performances at the Neon Nights Festival, The Back Road Music Festival, the Alaska State Fair, and the Northwest Art & Air Festival, respectively.