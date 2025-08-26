Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were spotted walking arm-in-arm through the streets of Rome on Sunday, August 24, 2025, sparking online speculation about the nature of their relationship.The sighting came shortly after Kravitz had been promoting her upcoming film Caught Stealing across Europe. Video clips and photos of the pair’s outing quickly circulated on social media.As reported by Just Jared on August 24, 2025, Zoë Kravitz, 36, and Harry Styles, 31, were seen on a stroll in Rome, with Kravitz holding onto Styles’ arm. The actress and director were dressed in a white dress, black hat, and flats, while the musician wore jeans, sneakers, and a long-sleeve shirt.The Rome sighting marked the first time the two had been seen together in public in this manner.More about the viral clip of Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz in RomeIn the short clip, the two didn’t speak but looked relaxed while walking past tourists. Representatives for Styles and Kravitz haven’t commented, and the reason for their outing is unknown. Kravitz was in Rome after promoting her new movie Caught Stealing, with recent premieres in London and Paris, according to Just Jared.For Harry Styles, the Rome outing comes after a relatively quiet phase in his career, as there have been no recent releases or album announcements from the British musician.Harry Styles' As It Was Surpasses 4 Billion StreamsHarry Styles has added another major milestone to his career with his single As It Was. According to Collider, on August 17, 2025, several music publications and chart trackers reported that the track had officially surpassed 4 billion streams on Spotify, making it the fifth song in the platform’s history to reach that figure.Harry Styles accepts Album Of The Year for “Harry's House” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)Released on April 1, 2022, as the lead single from his third solo album, Harry’s House, the song quickly became a global success. According to Collider, it debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart, where it remained for ten consecutive weeks, making it the country’s longest-running number one song and the best-selling single of 2022. In the United States, the track also achieved record-breaking success, holding the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks, the longest run ever for a British artist.SiriusXM Hits 1 @SiriusXMHits1LINKThe Hits 1 Male Artist of the Year is @Harry_Styles! Harry's had an INSANELY FUN year... with #HarrysHouse, his ONO/HSLOT shows, Coachella, #GRAMMYs noms, music videos, movie premieres... we could go on LOL. We're SO glad we get to exist at the same time as Harry, congrats! 🤍In an interview with SiriusXM Hits1 in May 2022, Harry Styles said that while the song carries an upbeat sound, the lyrics reflected what he described as “devastating sentiments” from his personal life. He noted that writing the track was a therapeutic process, while also highlighting how audiences could find joy in its rhythm.Speaking to BBC Radio 1 at the time, Styles shared that it was the final song written for Harry’s House and that he completed it while vacationing in the English countryside. He described it as one of his personal favorites on the album, emphasizing its themes of change, loss, and self-discovery.