"Having to buy back his groupies" — Internet reacts to Drake and Adin Ross announce "gambling stream" in Toronto, set to give away $1M 

After collaborating with popular Kick streamer Adin Ross for a 'Drizzmas Giveaway’ during Christmas in 2024, Drake has recently announced a gambling stream with the streamer. In an Instagram post dated April 11, 2025, Drizzy shared that he and Adin were set to give fans a "big time stream for the start of 2025".

The gambling stream is called Stake vs Drake & Adin and features $1 million in giveaways. It will take place on April 13, 2025, and is being advertised as the first gambling stream of the year.

Netizens took to X to express their opinions on Drizzy's gambling stream in partnership with Stake and streamer Adin Ross, wherein an X user tweeted:

"Having to buy back his groupies 😭"

"This kind of stuff is so weird to be part of hip-hop," an X user commented

"Conditioning children into gamblers what a service to humanity," another X user wrote.

Additionally, internet users called out the rapper for streaming with Adin Ross:

"Did those other people get their gifts from the Xmas stream? Remember stake said they were not playing out that money and he would have to come out of pocket," an X user stated.

"Why does he keep streaming with this loser?" another X user said.

"I can’t believe Drake collaborates with this kid haha Adin Ross is such a looooser," a netizen expressed.

Moreover, fans of the rapper also poked fun at the way he was portrayed in the announcement post:

"what kind of ai thinks drake looks like this 😭😭" an X user tweeted

"This sht has to be ai bro there’s no way someone purposefully drew Drake like that," a netizen commented

What did Adin Ross say about Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud?

After his Christmas livestream with Drake, Adin Ross made an appearance on the Full Send Podcast in February 2025, wherein he commented on Drizzy's feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Commenting on the rap battle between the two, Ross said that Drizzy won, in his opinion. He added that while Kendrick Lamar made the hit track Not Like Us, the song featured claims about Drizzy having a daughter, which were debunked. He dubbed Lamar's lyrics as "all lies". The streamer said that despite Lamar's claims in the song not being real, "people don't bring that up."

Putting forth his perspective on Drake, the Kick streamer mentioned:

“In 2011, I was 11 years old. It was called Would You Like a Tour? I believe,” he said. “It was when [Drake] first dropped Take Care, he took Kendrick, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd — he took all these guys on tour. Gave them all a feature. French Montana, Meek Mill, all of them. He helped put them on and you’re doing him like this.”

Adin Ross also expressed his speculation on how other artists tried to throw Drizzy off his game, given that he has been a popular rapper for many years. Calling it "built up", Ross said that people cannot knock the One Dance rapper out.

He added that he didn't mean disrespect to Kendrick Lamar and him a "legend", however, Ross thought that Lamar's Mr. Morale album was horrible. The Kick streamer also believes that Drizzy revived Lamar's career.

While the details of Drizzy's recent gambling stream haven't been revealed yet, the rapper's Christmas giveaway featured a dream vacation, a trip for two to watch Drizzy perform live in Australia, $250,000 each for two people, a luxury car, and more.

