"He ain’t gone do s*it but hop on stream with Kai" — Prince Angelus taunts Drake as Kendrick Lamar gears up to perform in Toronto 

Almost a year since the infamous Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap feud, the Money Trees rapper will be performing in Drizzy's hometown, Toronto, on June 12 and 13, 2025.

While netizens expected Drizzy to react to news of Lamar performing in Toronto differently, the rapper streamed with Kai Cenat to decide winners for the Somebody Loves Me music video challenge. Reacting to the same, musician Prince Angelus took to X on June 12, 2025, and wrote:

"Drake did all the bi*tching and now Dot coming to yo city and he ain’t gone do s*it but hop on stream with Kai."

The Somebody Love Me music video challenge was announced in May 2025. Participants had to submit a 30-second to 1-minute clip with treatment ideas for the music video, and Kai Cenat and Drizzy chose 20 winners for the same.

According to the challenge, each winner would be given $15000 to bring their storytelling concept to life for the video. Somebody Love Me is a song from Drake and PartyNextDoor's February 2025 album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

Moreover, it is interesting to note that the livestream is not the first instance of Drizzy scheduling an event around the time of Kendrick Lamar's performance. One of his Anita Max Win Tour shows coincided with Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show on February 9, 2025.

Drake announces Europe and UK tour dates alongside PartyNextDoor

2025 has been a busy year for Drake, especially concerning his lawsuit with UMG, collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, and the Anita Max Win Tour. Drizzy released $ome $exy $ongs 4 U on February 14, 2025, and it acquired the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the UK Official Albums Chart.

It was Drizzy's 14th No.1 LP on the Billboard 200 and also PND's first chart-topper. As for his upcoming performances, Drizzy announced that he would be headlining the Wireless Festival in London from July 11-13, 2025. Giving fans a pleasant surprise, the rapper and PND have announced $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK featuring shows in Europe and the United Kingdom.

The One Dance rapper is set to perform in Birmingham's Utilita Arena on July 20-21, 2025, followed by Manchester on July 25-26, 2025. The European leg of the tour is slated to begin on July 30, 2025, from Amsterdam, covering Paris, Milan, Berlin, Stockholm, with a wrap scheduled in Hamburg, Germany, on September 23, 2025.

The UK and Europe tour news comes as a relief to many of the rapper's fans, given that Drake postponed 4 of 16 sold-out shows of the Anita Max Win Tour in New Zealand and Australia in February 2025. A "scheduling conflict" was cited as the reason for postponing the shows.

However, as per Rap-Up's February 2025 report, it was speculated that the cancellation of shows had something to do with the rapper's lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

While Drake hasn't directly or publicly commented on Kendrick Lamar's shows in his hometown, one of his associates, Top5, took to Instagram in December 2024 and wrote that he'd respect Lamar if he came to Toronto without police escorts.

Additionally, as per now.'s June 12, 2025, report, Drizzy's fans in Toronto are planning an "OVO Takeover" outside the Rogers Centre where Kendrick Lamar will be performing. Drake's fans plan to blast their favorite rapper's songs outside the arena as a non-violent way of supporting him.

