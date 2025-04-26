"He always seems so lame" — Netizens react as Drake appears in new ad for his perfume brand Better World Fragrance House

Drake recently launched the first Eau de Parfum of his brand, Better World Fragrance, accompanying it with a new ad starring himself. Drizzy launched the fragrance house in 2021 with a collection of luxury candles and is now debuting the brand's first perfume, called Summer Mink. It will be available for consumers on Ulta on May 11, 2025, and in retail stores starting May 12, 2025.

Ad

On April 26, 2025, @XXL shared Drake's advertisement for the perfume, in which the rapper walks from what appears to be a study into a room resembling a scent-making station. The ad features snippets of Drizzy experimenting with creating a fragrance, and he reluctantly smells the end result, giving out a sigh of relief and saying:

"F*ck, that's good. That's it...that's it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Netizens quickly took to X to comment on Drizzy's advertisement for the Better World Fragrance House's first perfume, with one user not seeming to like the rapper's projection, tweeting:

"This ni**a will forever not have aura. He always seems so lame"

X user comments on Drizzy's perfume ad (Image via X/@dbn_khosta)

"Why this boy try so hard, he ain't no scientist, why pretend to do science. Corny. With so many people around him, he does this s*it," an X user commented.

Ad

"Since hotline bling, drake has taken every unserious turn in his career. Acting like he’s a perfumer with 20 years of experience, walking through notes to find the perfect “vibe,” makes Drake the most unserious rapper in the world," another X user mentioned.

"You can’t influence, this dude is just corny man, 0 aura," an internet user stated.

Ad

Meanwhile, fans of the rapper expressed excitement for the Better World Fragrance House's new scent.

"I like the branding, I wanna try it 👀🔥🔥🔥," an X user tweeted.

"I speak for EVERYONE when I say WE coppin," a netizen said.

"Dope visuals," another netizen remarked, appreciating the ad.

Details about Drake's first Eau de Parfum explored

Since launching the Better World Fragrance House in 2021, Drake has released unique fragrances in the form of scented candles and fragrance oil.

Ad

The website describes Drizzy's relationship with scent as "deeply personal," adding:

"Over the years he has worked to develop distinctive scents to curate and improve space. Working with leading perfumer, Michael Carby and Givaudan - a leader in the fragrance industry, BWFH has brought his vision to life. Better World Fragrance House aims to create a better world through scent."

Ad

Summer Mink, the first Eau de Parfum by the One Dance rapper, is a universal fragrance "inspired by the beauty of juxtaposition." As per the Better World Fragrance House's official website, the scent embraces bold sophistication by defying seasonality and gender. With an amber woody scent profile, Summer Mink features top notes of clary sage, citrus, and petitgrain.

Ad

Moreover, Drake's brand claims that the scent is inspired by the "yin yang principle" of mixing warm and creamy base notes with citruses and cold spices. As per award-winning beauty company Parlux's president, Lori Singer:

"With its striking bottle and meticulously crafted scent, Summer Mink delivers a standout fragrance experience. Its exclusive nationwide debut at Ulta Beauty, across more than 1,400 doors, represents a major milestone for Better World Fragrance House—bringing Drake's vision to life for an even broader audience through a premier retail destination. We're thrilled for consumers to experience it."

Ad

Parlux is a beauty company that creates and distributes multiple fragrance and grooming brands, with Better World Fragrance House among them.

One of the most popular launches of Drake's fragrance brand is a scented candle called Carby Musk, which the brand claims smells like the rapper himself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More