"He always seems so lame" — Netizens react as Drake appears in new ad for his perfume brand Better World Fragrance House

Drake recently launched the first Eau de Parfum of his brand, Better World Fragrance, accompanying it with a new ad starring himself. Drizzy launched the fragrance house in 2021 with a collection of luxury candles and is now debuting the brand's first perfume, called Summer Mink. It will be available for consumers on Ulta on May 11, 2025, and in retail stores starting May 12, 2025.
On April 26, 2025, @XXL shared Drake's advertisement for the perfume, in which the rapper walks from what appears to be a study into a room resembling a scent-making station. The ad features snippets of Drizzy experimenting with creating a fragrance, and he reluctantly smells the end result, giving out a sigh of relief and saying:
"F*ck, that's good. That's it...that's it."
Netizens quickly took to X to comment on Drizzy's advertisement for the Better World Fragrance House's first perfume, with one user not seeming to like the rapper's projection, tweeting:
"This ni**a will forever not have aura. He always seems so lame"
"Why this boy try so hard, he ain't no scientist, why pretend to do science. Corny. With so many people around him, he does this s*it," an X user commented.
"Since hotline bling, drake has taken every unserious turn in his career. Acting like he’s a perfumer with 20 years of experience, walking through notes to find the perfect “vibe,” makes Drake the most unserious rapper in the world," another X user mentioned.
"You can’t influence, this dude is just corny man, 0 aura," an internet user stated.
Meanwhile, fans of the rapper expressed excitement for the Better World Fragrance House's new scent.
"I like the branding, I wanna try it 👀🔥🔥🔥," an X user tweeted.
"I speak for EVERYONE when I say WE coppin," a netizen said.
"Dope visuals," another netizen remarked, appreciating the ad.
Details about Drake's first Eau de Parfum explored
Since launching the Better World Fragrance House in 2021, Drake has released unique fragrances in the form of scented candles and fragrance oil.
The website describes Drizzy's relationship with scent as "deeply personal," adding:
"Over the years he has worked to develop distinctive scents to curate and improve space. Working with leading perfumer, Michael Carby and Givaudan - a leader in the fragrance industry, BWFH has brought his vision to life. Better World Fragrance House aims to create a better world through scent."
Summer Mink, the first Eau de Parfum by the One Dance rapper, is a universal fragrance "inspired by the beauty of juxtaposition." As per the Better World Fragrance House's official website, the scent embraces bold sophistication by defying seasonality and gender. With an amber woody scent profile, Summer Mink features top notes of clary sage, citrus, and petitgrain.
Moreover, Drake's brand claims that the scent is inspired by the "yin yang principle" of mixing warm and creamy base notes with citruses and cold spices. As per award-winning beauty company Parlux's president, Lori Singer:
"With its striking bottle and meticulously crafted scent, Summer Mink delivers a standout fragrance experience. Its exclusive nationwide debut at Ulta Beauty, across more than 1,400 doors, represents a major milestone for Better World Fragrance House—bringing Drake's vision to life for an even broader audience through a premier retail destination. We're thrilled for consumers to experience it."
Parlux is a beauty company that creates and distributes multiple fragrance and grooming brands, with Better World Fragrance House among them.
One of the most popular launches of Drake's fragrance brand is a scented candle called Carby Musk, which the brand claims smells like the rapper himself.