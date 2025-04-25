"He picked the losing team"- Internet reacts to Young Thug backing Drake while addressing Not Like Us name-drop

Young Thug's recent comments supporting Drake have sparked controversy online, following his response to Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, which directly referenced the Atlanta rapper, as reported by Complex. In an interview with GQ, published on April 25, 2025, Thug acknowledged Kendrick's lyrics but emphasized his allegiance, saying:

"Yeah, [Kendrick] just spoke on people's name in Atlanta. I don't know what that was about. I'm a Drake fan."

The statement has drawn mixed reactions from hip-hop fans, with many accusing Thug of siding with the "losing team" in the ongoing rap feud. Lamar's diss, released in May 2024, was widely praised and went viral for allegedly targeting Drake's perceived reliance on Atlanta artists to establish street credibility.

Young Thug's decision to declare support for Drake has drawn strong reactions from fans on social media platforms.

"So basically… he picked the losing team and said it proudly," one X (formerly Twitter) user commented.

"Seriously this hate train has to pass, let people be free to enjoy music. Team Kendrick doesn’t have to be anti drake and vice versa. This beef is so weird and I see the puppeteer behind the scene. The only enemy is the record label. UMG is a evil," another commented.

"I Love thug and all but bro's fit is questionable," a user said.

Fans were split over Young Thug's support for Drake—some called it expected due to their friendship, while others criticized his loyalty and recent music quality.

"We don't care about thug anymore after last night. Only redeeming quality he had was good music after keeping ties with that diddy supporting lawyer but he can't even provide good music anymore. What is he good for," a netizen wrote.

"Are yall new to Thug and Drake's friendship?? This exactly what I expected him to say," an X user remarked.

"Young thug is best," another user wrote.

"Idk what y'all expecting from him, not only him every ni*ga in Atlanta got at least a feature from drake why the hell would they choose Kendrick over drake," another user noted.

Young Thug breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us while teasing new album UY Scuti

Kendrick Lamar's track Not Like Us included a series of direct name-drops, accusing Drake of aligning with multiple Atlanta rappers to boost his reputation. The lyrics referenced Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Quavo, 2 Chainz, and others, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop.

"Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head," Kendrick rapped in the third verse of the song. The implication was that Drake had leveraged Thug's persona and credibility for personal image gains.

The track quickly became a cultural moment, racking up over 1 billion streams and dominating conversation across hip-hop media and fan communities. Many artists remained silent following the release, making Young Thug's recent response one of the first public acknowledgments from someone mentioned in the song, as stated by Hot New Hip Hop.

Drake and Young Thug have worked together numerous times over the years, including on songs like D4L and Way 2 S*xy. In December 2024, during a livestream event labeled "DRIZZMAS," Drake spoke openly about his excitement for Thug's musical return, saying, "I can't wait for new Young Thug music."

The GQ interview also covered Thug's upcoming album, UY Scuti, marking his official return after spending a long time in jail. The lead single, Money on Money, features Future and was released yesterday, April 25.

The project will be Thug's first full-length album since Business is Business and is expected to be release next month, as stated by Hot New Hip Hop.

