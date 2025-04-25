"Thug lost his core style" — Internet reacts to Young Thug dropping the music video for his new single “Money On Money” featuring Future

Young Thug has once again ignited the internet with the release of his latest music video for the single Money On Money, which features longtime collaborator and American rapper Future.

On April 25, 2025, the Atlanta-based rapper released new music on his YouTube channel, and fans had a lot to comment on.

Since the release, netizens took to their X accounts and shared their thoughts on Young Thug's new music, opining that the rapper has "lost his core style." Some further indicated that this is not the music he used to make.

"Real thugger thugger fans know this sh*t trash. Thug lost his core style, trying to evolve," one commented.

Netizen sharing their opinion on Thug's new song (Image via X/@psychoBob6ixty)

Moreover, some users on X claimed that the Atlanta rapper needed to bring his old energy into the rap. While some suggested that they enjoyed it and called it the best music video of the year.

"He need to do it like them old videos all this extra stuff ruining the artistry," a user on X commented.

"VIDEO OF THE YEAR," a third wrote.

However, some users commented that they lost interest midway through the track, suggesting it failed to hold their attention. Others suggested that the lyrics appear to be solely focused on money.

"I fell asleep halfway through the video, what is this trash song?" one user on X wrote.

"What is with these modern day so-called trappers/ wrappers singing about money all the time. What happened to educating the young ones about life in a generally perspective.??! Smh," another wrote.

"Damn he don’t got nothing to rap about now just gotta keep rapping about an eater," a third commented.

Young Thug has not yet responded to the reactions online.

Young Thug and Future team up in a new music video for Money On Money

The Atlanta rapper (Image via Derek White/WireImage/Getty)

On Friday, April 25, 2025, Young Thug dropped a new music video with fellow rapper Future, aka Nayvadius DeMun Cash.

The music video of Money On Money is almost five minutes long and begins with Thug's record label name, Young Stoner Life Records, appearing on the screen.

Shortly after, the two can be seen holding tools and methodically removing the doors from a sleek, high-end car before taking it for a spin, and then the rap starts. The main chorus starts with Thug's verse, which is as follows:

"Money on money, these millions, you dig? / I'm spendin' this sh*t on my b*tch and my kids / I'm sittin' in the Bent', not the Benz / This motherf*cker pink slip, n*gga, no rent / I don't want you goin' to do nothin' if I gotta be the one tell you to spin / These f*ck n*ggas tellin' for nothin', and I gotta be the one callin' 'em friend."

Around midway through the track, during the second verse, Young Thug and Future trade verses, rapping together. The pair relies on concise lyrics and a rapid beat to inject energy into the song.

The song Money On Money is Thug's first since his release from jail in October 2024.

Earlier this month, on April 16, 2025, the Atlanta rapper announced his new album, UY SCUTI, which is set to be released in May 2025.

