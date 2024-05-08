"He breathed new life into the song" — Allegra talks about collaborating with ALOK for her song Love You Right Back

Known for her collaboration Round and Round with Tiësto, Allegra announced a remix of her single Love You Right Back with popular Brazilian musician and DJ, ALOK. While the remix of Round and Round feat. Tiësto made it to the #1 spot on Music Week’s Commercial Pop Chart, fans of ALOK and the British pop singer have showcased excitement toward the collaboration.

Talking about the remix version of her song in collaboration with ALOK, she mentioned in her interview with BANG Showbiz that she is beyond excited to be pushing her boundaries to progress in her music career.

She mentioned:

“Collaborating with ALOK on the remix of 'Love You Right Back' was a truly amazing experience and he breathed new life into the song - it’s certainly a taster and just the beginning of what's to come."

Allegra also expressed hope of working with ALOK on future releases

Allegra has a series of Top 3 singles on the UK Music Week Commercial Pop Club Chart and has gained popularity as a British pop singer, especially via her collaborations with famous DJs. In her YouTube channel, the Round & Round singer mentions that her name is derived from the word Allegro meaning musical expression for joy, lively, and cheerful.

As for ALOK, according to data mentioned on EDM House Network, the DJ has approximately 2 billion Spotify streams and a count of 32 million monthly listeners.

Allegra told the publication that he hopes she can work with ALOK again for future releases. Telling BANG Showbiz how it is going to be bigger and bolder from hereon, and that she hopes the “electrifying song” will be a dancefloor favorite all summer long. Moreover, she also stated that since this is her first release after Round and Round dated May 2023, she aspires to return with a bang.

Calling her collaboration with ALOK “unbelievable” she mentioned that he’s the fourth biggest DJ in the world and that making the collaboration happen was as simple as asking him to remix her single to which he agreed.

Talking about the partnership with the British artist with The Daily Music Report, ALOK commented:

"When she reached out to me about remixing her latest single, I was thrilled at the opportunity to collaborate with such an amazing artist. She is extremely talented and it has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with her.”

The Do What I Want singer mentioned that her collaborations with various DJs and producers over the years helped her discover her unique style and sharpen her sound. Allegra also added how ALOK’s remix of Love You Right Back has elevated the “anthemic hit” to another level and his expertise has inspired the All About Us singer to aim high in the dance-pop arena.

Allegra's collaboration with ALOK, Love You Right Back remix is released by Radikal Records. The independent record label's website mentions reviews of Allegra's songs with FAME Magazine calling her a "soon-to-be-superstar."

The British artist told BANG Showbiz that she hopes her latest track collaboration with ALOK resonates with their fans and listeners worldwide.

Endorsing the remix, Allegra stated that everyone needs a “go-to hit for the summer” and that everyone must make sure to add the Love You Right Back remix to their playlist.